The Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry experienced a mixed picture during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this report provides insights into the various facets of the industry's performance in this challenging period. It specifically delves into the impact of the pandemic on the Lab Refrigerators & Freezers Market, highlighting their indispensable role in clinical and biological research fields.

The report introduces Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers, focusing on the types and categories within these essential laboratory equipment pieces. Additionally, it covers Laboratory Ovens, detailing the different types and their applications in research and scientific settings. The global market outlook for Laboratory Refrigerators, Freezers, and Ovens is discussed, shedding light on trends and growth prospects.

General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$633.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerators segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $535.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Regional analysis provides insights into how different regions are positioned within this industry. The competitive landscape of the Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market is evaluated, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Key Attributes: