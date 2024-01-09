(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), formerly BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares.



Investors who purchased BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares prior to March 2016 and continue to hold any of those now Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) shares have also certain options



On April 3, 2017, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in then BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares against BofI Holding, Inc, now Axos Financial, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the company was engaged in unlawful conduct, that the foregoing conduct, when it became known, would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions;, and that as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 31, 2022, the parties entered into a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement and on May 17, 2023, the Court granted preliminary approval of the Settlement.

On September 26, 2023, the Court granted final approval of the Settlement and entered Final Judgment and on June 5, 2023, the Court issued an Order authorizing distribution of the net Settlement fund.

Those who purchased Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), formerly BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares

