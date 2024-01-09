New Cell Phone Support For Vehicles Amplifies Audio While Preventing Glare And Overheating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omar B. of Galveston, TX is the creator of the Cell Phone Glare and Heat Shade, a cell phone storage and shade system designed to offer hands-free support of the phone while driving. The device protects the phone from direct sunlight, preventing glare and overheating while amplifying sound played from the speakers via the box-like storage unit. The shade protects the cellphone from sun-glare, overheating, and direct sunlight, and the box is attached to the dash area of a vehicle at eye level for hands free usage. Specifically, the box is attached to an adjustable string via a sturdy clamp hanging from behind the rearview mirror. The device is designed to improve roadway safety and ensure drivers focus on the road rather than his or her cell phone.The market for cell phone storage devices and other similar accessories used in vehicles is consistently growing on a year-over-year basis, driven by the increasing reliance on smartphones for navigation, communication, and entertainment while driving. The market includes a variety of products aimed at securely holding and organizing smartphones within a vehicle. Significant upward trends in the market are highlighted using magnetic mounts, which allow for quick attachment and detachment of smartphones-the Cell Phone Glare and Heat Shade fits perfectly within this niche and further expands and innovates on current products. Improvements on roadway safety are of paramount importance, and products like the Cell Phone Glare and Heat Shield help prevent distracted driving.Omar filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cell Phone Glare and Heat Shade product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cell Phone Glare and Heat Shade can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

