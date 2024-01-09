Global Blood Culture Tests Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2024- Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2024- Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the blood culture tests market size is predicted to reach $11.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The growth in the blood culture tests market is due to the increase in incidence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood culture tests market share. Major players in the blood culture tests market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Terumo Corporation.

Blood Culture Tests Market Segments

.By Method: Conventional/Manual Methods, Automated Methods

.By Product: Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services

.By Technology: Culture-Based Technology, Molecular Technologies, Microarrays, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), PNA-FiSH (Peptide Nucleic Acid – Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization), Proteomics Technology

.By Application: Bacteremia, Fungemia, Mycobacterial Detection

.By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories, Other Laboratories

.By Geography: The global blood culture tests market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=7763&type=smp

Blood culture tests refer to blood tests used to detect and identify disease-causing microorganisms in the bloodstream. A blood culture test checks for infections caused by microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and other foreign invaders in a blood sample.

The main method of blood culture tests are conventional/manual methods and automated methods. The conventional or manual method of blood culture test is used for detection of invaders like bacteria, yeast, and other microorganisms from a blood specimen. Manual testing is performed by testers who use and test the result in a manual manner. The blood culture product are consumables, instruments and software and services that uses technology such as culture-based technology, molecular technologies, microarrays, PCR (polymerase chain reaction); PNA-FISH (peptide nucleic acid – fluorescent in situ hybridization) and proteomics technology that are applied in bacteremia, fungemia and mycobacterial detection, used by hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, academic research laboratories, and other laboratories.

Read More On The Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report At:

report/blood-culture-tests-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood Culture Tests Market Characteristics

3. Blood Culture Tests Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood Culture Tests Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Culture Tests Market Size And Growth

......

27. Blood Culture Tests Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blood Culture Tests Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/blood-collection-devices-global-market-report

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2024

report/blood-group-typing-global-market-report

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

report/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Exploring the Dynamics of the Automotive Fuel Injector Market: Growth and Trends