Global Barley Market Set To Reach New Heights With A 156.5 MMT Bounty And Healthy CAGR To 2026 | ELINT Market Research

According to ELINT Market Research, the projected rise in global Barley production is predicted to cross a remarkable 156.5 million metric tons (MMT) in 2024.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELINT Market Research's global industry projections for the Barley Market during 2023/24 offer a comprehensive outlook, indicating significant growth and a noteworthy shift in the worldwide landscape. The projected rise in global barley production, predicted to cross a remarkable 156.5 million metric tons (MMT), surpassed the present global consumption rate of 152.8 MMT. This substantial surplus in production capacity sets the stage for increased market stability and presents opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on the evolving dynamics of the barley industry.Underpinning this optimistic forecast, the European Union emerges as the most critical contributor to the global harvest of barley in the preceding 2022/2023 marketing year. The EU's supremacy represents its grip on the worldwide barley scene and captures an important facet of international market trends and trading behavior. The European Union, the world's largest producer, produces almost half of domestic demand and plays a crucial role in serving international market requirements. The EU thus occupies a critical junction in the complex web of the world's barley market supply system.Growing Awareness of Barley's Nutritional Benefits and Expansion of the Craft Beer Industry to Foster Market GrowthThe barley market's high growth rate is closely related to rapid agricultural practices and advanced technological advancements. Significant innovations in crop management, breeding techniques, and precision agriculture have boosted barley yields and quality. These considerable advances have lifted farmers' productivity rates and allowed them to enjoy a reliable and consistent barley supply, fulfilling the increasing global demand. The high versatility of barley as a grain has resulted in its usage in various products. They are covering animal feed, malt beverages , and health foods. In addition, the consumer shift toward natural and healthier food components has further pushed the global demand for barley, maintaining its vital role in the worldwide food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the craft beer renaissance is the leading catalyst for the humongous rise in barley consumption. Moreover, Along with hop , barley is a vital ingredient for the brewing process, and the craft beer industry continues to grow globally; the burgeoning demand for high-quality malted barley has reached the epitome.Download a free sample copy of Global Barley Market here:Key Highlights for the Barley MarketThe food and beverage segment remains the center of all the significant developments in the barley market. The comprehensive research analysis projects the continuation of the segment's dominance from 2023 to 2026 due to increasing consumer demand for unique and attractive global product offerings.The research report highlights the critical hotspots in the European Union, with price analysis pointing to an enormous trajectory; the pricing projects to cross $290/MT, indicating a 1.75% rise. This growth trajectory denotes the significant economic forces impacting price fluctuations in different regions.Canada is creating a buzz in the global barley industry, showcasing its economic dominance with an estimated 2.6% spik for barley prices, touching an outstanding $280/MT from the present $270/MT. In addition, the country is all set to take this lead in barley production, projecting a substantial 3-4% rise for the 2023/24 fiscal year.Barley Market Regional DynamicsThe global landscape of malting capacity is influenced by several regional patterns, with the European Union (EU) emerging as the dominant leader, accounting for 46% of the market share. The EU's dominant position results from its rich agricultural tradition, stringent quality standards, and unique expertise, making it a central hub for malting activities. The region's historical richness in barley cultivation and processing innovation strengthens its foothold, indicating the EU's key role in influencing global trends in malting.Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing tremendous growth, maintaining a substantial share of 22%. Propelled by strong economic progress in India and China, coupled with the increasing number of craft breweries fulfilling changing consumer preferences, the Asian market is highly responsive to meeting the needs. On the other side, North America follows the trend with its share of 14%, emerging as a destination for sustainability, especially within the fostering craft brewing industry. With its 6.6% share, South America maintains its notable presence, with rapidly growing craft brewing industries in Brazil and Argentina setting the region for future scope.Notable Developments in the Barley MarketIn a significant strategic activity with a global expansion move, Filipino company JC has set its vision on the Canadian market, capitalizing on the surging demand for large volume and quality organic barley products. With the growing trend toward thoughtful consumption, the Canadian population actively demands products that play a handful in health and wellness objectives.Scoular, a renowned player in the field, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art barley protein plant. As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards sustainable and plant-based alternatives, Scoular's innovative approach positions the company as a key player in meeting this growing demand.Leading Players in the Barley MarketIn the highly dynamic global barley market, leading players such as Malteries Soufflet, Malteurop Group, Cofco Malt, and Agromalte Agraria bring diversity with their unique strengths. These industry giants bring innovative product offerings and strategic outlooks to make the market competitive. In addition, players also bring unique malting expertise, dominance in brewing and distilling, and commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.For more details contact us atMajor Questions Addressed in the Barley Market ReportWhat are the key highlights and dominant sectors in the Barley Market?The brewery sector remains the central force in the global food and beverage segment. Price estimations showcase tremendous scope, with critical European Union and Canada hubs indicating economic giants influencing regional dynamics.What are the regional dynamics shaping the global malting capacity landscape?The European Union is at the top with a 46% share, with the contribution of agricultural tradition and quality benchmarks. The Asia Pacific region emerges as a prominent force with a 22% share, pushed by rapid economic growth and changing consumer preferences. Additionally, North America follows the trend with 14%, the leading entity in the craft brewing industry.

