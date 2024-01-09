Carbonfuture And Reuters Events Announce A Strategic Partnership For Leading Sustainability Events In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbonfuture + Reuters Events Logos

Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe 2024 and the Carbonfuture Carbon Removal Summit 2024 will be held June 11-13, 2024 in London.

FREIBURG, GERMANY, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carbonfuture, a leading provider of high-integrity, durable carbon removal, and Reuters Events are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership for the upcoming Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe 2024 and the Carbonfuture Carbon Removal Summit 2024.Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe 2024 (11-12 June, London), is set to be a major event on the European sustainability calendar. Gathering top sustainability leaders and decision-makers, including CEOs and Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) from leading European and global companies. With sustainability now a critical agenda in corporate strategy, RBEU 2024 offers an unparalleled platform for sharing insights and enabling effective integration of sustainability throughout their business.This year, Carbonfuture's Carbon Removal Summit 2024 will serve as a thematic continuation of RBEU, focusing on the critical role of Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) in corporate sustainability and net zero strategies. Following the success of Carbonfuture's CDR Basel Summit in 2023, which brought together corporate sustainability leaders, CDR suppliers, and policymakers, the 2024 summit will provide valuable insights and actionable strategies for those ready to explore carbon removal as an integral part of their journey toward achieving net zero targets. This exclusive, invitation-only half-day event, on the 13th of June, is dedicated to exploring recent advancements in CDR and strategies for corporate procurement of CDR as part of their sustainability plans.Ed Long, Head of Sustainable Business at Reuters Events, commented,“Reuters Events is committed to advancing the discourse on sustainability. With sustainability now a company-wide imperative for many businesses, a strategic partnership with Carbonfuture allows us to highlight the critical role of carbon removal in corporate sustainability strategies. We believe this collaboration will drive impactful actions towards a more sustainable future and collective climate goals.”Leila Toplic, Chief Communications and Trust Officer at Carbonfuture, added, "We're excited to host our second annual Carbon Removal Summit in London in partnership with Reuters Events. Investing in carbon removal is imperative for businesses committed to achieving net zero emissions. This strategic partnership will provide an important platform for businesses to learn about innovative carbon removal solutions, explore pathways for investing in carbon removal today, and gain insights into the key factors shaping the future of carbon removal."

Kevin Hatman

Carbonfuture Inc.

+1 404-491-0872

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn