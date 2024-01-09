Concertai And Caris Life Sciences Announce Strategic Agreement With Abbvie To Accelerate Oncology Pipeline And Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement enables AbbVie to leverage ConcertAI and Caris' extensive clinical and genomic databases, coupled with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-derived insights to accelerate drug discovery, clinical development and precision medicine efforts in oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Ma. and IRVING, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI and Caris Life Sciences (Caris) announced a multi-year partnership to support AbbVie's precision medicine-driven research and development efforts, and clinical trial optimization in oncology.

The agreement will allow AbbVie to leverage Caris' expansive real-world, multi-modal database in oncology and ConcertAI's collection of research-grade clinical data across a wide range of cancers, to guide the development of novel therapies for patients most likely to benefit. The agreement will also allow AbbVie to utilize ConcertAI and Caris' clinical network and laboratory capabilities combined with AI/ ML learning to optimize oncology clinical trials and patient enrollment.

"We are continuing to expand our drug discovery and development efforts in oncology, with the ultimate goal to deliver transformative treatments to cancer patients," said Tom Hudson, SVP, Chief Scientific Officer, Global Research at AbbVie. "This agreement marks a key step in that direction, as it represents a union of cutting-edge technology and pioneering science, leveraging the power of big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to propel our efforts in the fight against cancer."

"This partnership furthers our goals of enabling causal biological inferences, where multi-modal data can be integrated with AI/ML-based approaches in drug discovery, translation and development, to accelerate oncology pipelines, and allow our biopharma partners to discover and deliver better medicines faster," said

Jeff Elton, Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI.

"We are thrilled to work with AbbVie, a leader in driving innovation in drug development, to support their work in oncology," said Dr. George W. Sledge, Jr., Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "This work may help identify novel targets and mechanisms, and key levers to drive clinical trial excellence to support AbbVie's oncology portfolio."



ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Generative AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies.

Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are Best in KLAS and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo.

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using

molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences .

