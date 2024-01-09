Apploi Recognized As Platinum ATS Partner By Indeed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Healthcare hiring and workforce management platform elevated to Platinum

ATS Partner by Indeed, a leading matching and hiring platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , healthcare's exclusive workforce management platform, has been recognized as a Platinum ATS partner by Indeed , a leading matching and hiring platform. Apploi is one of five Indeed partners to attain this designation.

Indeed integrates with hundreds of platforms to help employers fill roles more effectively. Indeed designates Partners as Silver, Gold, and Platinum partnerships based on various factors. By designating Apploi as a Platinum ATS Partner, Indeed acknowledges that the platform offers the highest possible level of integrations, performance, and service.

As an Indeed Platinum Partner, Apploi can offer its customers unique benefits to help attract quality healthcare candidates. Apploi customers will now be able to access several Indeed features from the Apploi platform. These include Indeed Apply Sync, Disposition Sync, and Sponsored Jobs integration.

Additionally, Apploi users with an Indeed Employer-Account now have access to several pieces of information related to their jobs on Indeed through a new overlay experience within the Indeed Recruiter Extension (IRX). This Chrome browser extension offers assistive features that activate when users are working in their Apploi platform.

The job status feature of the extension enables Apploi users to quickly confirm that their jobs are live and published on Indeed without ever leaving the platform.

Indeed will now offer free hiring insights to help Apploi users create more competitive jobs. When an employer creates a job post from Apploi, they can tap into the extension to see information on similar jobs, including median salaries, common keywords and more.

Apploi users with an Indeed Resume subscription will now also benefit from Indeed's Candidate Matching functionality. Candidate Matching refers to Indeed's advanced candidate recommendation services by providing a list of quality candidates matched to any open role.

"Indeed & Apploi have a close working relationship. Apploi is recognized as Indeed's 2023 Platinum ATS partner by achieving the highest level of interoperability with Indeed. We look forward to working with Apploi to continue providing best-in-class solutions to our mutual customers." -- Ffyona Cunningham, Director of Partnerships, Indeed

"I'm delighted to share that Apploi has been named a 2023 Indeed Platinum partner and excited to bring these updated benefits to our customers," says Adam Lewis, CEO and founder of Apploi. "Indeed has been a key ally in our fight against the healthcare worker shortage. We've promised our customers that we will deepen this partnership and continue offering new tools to staff their businesses successfully, and it's a real pleasure to be able to deliver on this promise."

This honor comes during a period of strong and sustained growth for Apploi. In 2023, the company expanded its healthcare credentialing services , was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States for the fourth consecutive year, was ranked number 237 fastest-growing company in North America by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and was named one of Inc. Magazine's best places to work .

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: .

