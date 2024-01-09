Inner Haven Wellness Expands Eating Disorder Services With New Partial Hospitalization Program In Madison, Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inner Haven Wellness , an eating disorder treatment provider, announces the opening of a new level of care in

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inner Haven Wellness

announces the launch of a new eating disorder Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. This program expands upon Inner Haven Wellness's existing Intensive Outpatient Program at the same location,

401 Charmany Drive, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719 .

The PHP will treat adult clients seeking comprehensive and compassionate care for eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. Inner Haven Wellness's PHP will stand out as the only PHP in the Madison community, providing accessible treatment services in an intimate environment.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC , Executive Director at Inner Haven Wellness, emphasized the program's client-centric approach, saying, "Our primary goal is to meet clients where they are in their journey, helping them stabilize and define their recovery on their own terms. Delivering our PHP in a non-hospital environment fosters a sense of connection, with cozier, real-world settings and a relational approach from our experienced multi-disciplinary team."

Inner Haven Wellness is led by a team with over 75 years of combined eating disorder treatment experience and the treatment philosophy draws from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

Neagle added, "We want to expand access to quality eating disorder services throughout Wisconsin, my home state. Opening the PHP level of care is an important step towards our objective. Our Partial Hospitalization Program is staffed with a team consisting of a psychiatrist, therapists, dietitians, nurses, and non-licensed support staff. This robust staffing allows us to help individuals in need of a higher level of care, and it allows us to support clients when they leave a residential or inpatient program. Madison residents previously did not have a local PHP option and we are honored to fill that void in eating disorder treatment services."

Stephanie Scheiber, LCSW, SAS , Clinical Director at Inner Haven Wellness, said, "In our years of experience, we've learned that where possible, collaboration is the key to providing excellent care. We welcome collaboration with referring providers, families, and each client's support system. We work in partnership with referring providers and commit to ongoing communication before, during, and after treatment."

The PHP will deliver specialized eating disorder treatment, including individualized nutrition planning with a registered dietitian, supportive meals, individual and group therapy sessions, individual sessions with a psychiatrist, regular touch points with licensed nurses, mindful movement, and skill building exercises.

Scheiber emphasized the accessibility of treatment at various stages of the recovery process, adding, "Our country needs quality eating disorder services. We want to help our clients understand their symptoms, and we want to serve them at higher levels of eating disorder treatment. We also provide intensive outpatient services, and when the same team is following a client from PHP to IOP, the client doesn't have to start over. This expansion means our care will be even more seamless."

Neagle concluded, "Our intention is to continue this expansion of eating disorder program offerings with a dedication to staff training, programmatic preparation, clinical outcomes, and client experience. Our real focus is for clients to experience excellent care in every Inner Haven Wellness program."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness

is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers partial hospitalization

and intensive outpatient programming

for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

