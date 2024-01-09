JTV®’S Popular Artisan Collection Of Bali™ Brand Returns To Broadcast With New Expertly Crafted Pieces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can shop new Balinese styles through JTV's broadcast and e-commerce channels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today JTV ® , the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced the anticipated broadcast return of its Artisan Collection of Bali brand, bringing all-new pieces to celebrate the rich history of Indonesian jewelry making. JTV's Artisan Collection of Bali brand will return to broadcast on Wednesday, January 10 on JTV broadcast channels nationwide.

The stunning collection blends Bali's vibrant cultural and artistic heritage into designs that shoppers will love for a lifetime. Each item is expertly handcrafted in sterling silver using centuries-old metalworking techniques. Additionally, many pieces showcase colorful gemstones and intricately detailed Balinese beads to create styles that are unique and beautiful.

“JTV customers have supported the Artisan Collection of Bali for many years, and we're thrilled to bring them more of the brand they love with captivating new designs,” said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV.“With an expanded network of artisans, JTV will add more than 100 new jewelry and accessory items from the picturesque islands of Bali and continue the important work of honoring the locale's cultural heritage.”

JTV's exclusive Artisan Collection launched in 2009, showcasing handcrafted jewelry styles from some of the most exotic and artistic locations in the world. Today alongside Bali, the collection has grown to highlight the extraordinary customs and traditions of India , Ireland , Israel and Turkey .

