Grandeur Peak Selects Ultimus As Enterprise Service Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech-enhanced administration and innovative service models earn Ultimus a new role in consolidating Grandeur Peak's middle and back-office operations.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce it was recently engaged for services by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors (Grandeur Pea ). Ultimus was selected to provide an enterprise-wide solution for Grandeur Peak that includes middle office operations, as well as fund administration for private funds and mutual funds. As a result, Ultimus will be supporting the firm's entire suite of investment products.



Grandeur Peak, a boutique global equities investment firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah, offers micro- to mid-cap investment strategies to clients by utilizing collaborative research and rigorous due diligence procedures with a broad, global perspective. Since the firm offers a diverse suite of investment products it sought a service partner to provide a unified, consistent approach to data and administration across its various investment product lines.

Ultimus worked with Grandeur Peak to deliver a solution built on a single investment book of record. This solution delivers a single security master across Grandeur Peak's institutional separate accounts, mutual funds and private funds resulting in multiple benefits to Grandeur Peak and its affiliate Rondure Global Advisors, such as:



Consistent and accurate data

Enhanced performance analytics thru uANALYZE performance analytics tool

Reduced period-end processing timeframes for statements and billing Additional automation

Ultimus collaborated with the Grandeur Peak team to tailor and implement a solution suited to the unique requirements of its business. This involved a multi-phased conversion approach including the reorganization of 12 mutual funds into Ultimus' leading trust governance infrastructure after an initial conversion of middle office operations and private fund administration.

Grandeur Peak President and COO Eric Huefner relates the importance of partnering with a firm that offers a holistic approach to back and middle-office services across multiple product forms:“Working with a partner who offers a complete solution for all of our account types and seamlessly unifies our data enables us to focus on providing the best possible service to our clients. We appreciate the level of attention and service we received during the transition and are excited to partner with Ultimus because of their willingness to tailor their services to our needs and their commitment to client service.”

Gary Tenkman , Ultimus CEO, is incredibly proud of the Ultimus team and emphasizes the experience and expertise needed to develop the technological infrastructure for an enterprise-wide solution and to help Grandeur Peak accomplish optimization.“Ultimus is unique in that we draw on our talented team to provide service and technology to support a client's full book of business while maintaining the boutique service we're known for. We'll continue to cater to each individual client's needs while actively seeking out the most technologically advanced and efficient strategies.”

Paul Wahmann , SVP and Head of Middle Office Services at Ultimus, emphasizes how the firm's award-winning digital platform, uANALYZETM, has largely impacted data access for investment management firms.“Ultimus continues to lead with innovative technology that can help asset managers with T+1 and other changes while enhancing the user experience. Our digital landscape positively changes the way asset managers access their portfolio data. We're proud to offer extremely effective technology applications to help clients like Grandeur Peak achieve their business goals.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit .

17759371 1/5/2024

