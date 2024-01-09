FREE ADMISSION ON KING DAY AT THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Museum focuses on community advocacy and sports partnerships for a day of service

Memphis, TN, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 15, in honor of the national holiday, the National Civil Rights Museum will host a daylong celebration dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special emphasis on community service. The public is invited to join this celebration, taking advantage of extended hours from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Thanks to the generous support of FedEx, admission to the museum on King Day will be free for all guests.

Visitors are encouraged to make the holiday a day of service by donating nonperishable items to Mid-South Food Bank. Guests can also donate to Vitalant's mobile MLK Spirit of Service Blood Drive for a-front-of the-line museum entry and two passes to visit any day in 2024.

A portion of the King Day program will livestream on the museum's website from 11:30-1:30 pm Central with reflections on Dr. King and the holiday with entertainment.

The museum is partnering with sports and community entities to remember Dr. King in a special way.



On Sunday, January 14, at 6:00 pm Central join the museum and the Memphis Grizzlies via livestream for its annual Intersection of Race and Sports panel focused on economic empowerment.

On Monday, January 15, at 11:00 am the Race for Reconciliation will kick off it 5k and one-mile run to benefit the museum and other local organizations. At the museum January 15, the NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter in partnership with TN CEAL at Meharry Medical College will emphasize health equity for underserved communities by offering information on healthy lifestyles and vaccines with free COVID-19 and flu shots for museum guests.

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:



Visitors are welcome to explore the museum from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

The day's schedule includes Main Stage performances by local artists such as vocalist Gerald Richardson, Stax Museum Satellite Band, Overton High School choir, and more. The outdoor live entertainment is sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund and the Ford Motor Company.

Wells Fargo has sponsored the Pavilion Tent showcasing local organizations, children's activities, and entertainment. Additional support for King Day comes through in-kind donations from Home Depot, area restaurants and businesses. Several corporations and organizations have committed volunteers to serve at the museum on King Day.

For more information about King Day events and activities at the National Civil Rights Museum, visit kingday . The event hashtag is #KingDay2024.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

– civilrightsmuseum –

CONTACT: Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 ...