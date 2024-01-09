HPC International Inc. Announces Partnership With St. Luke’S In Duluth, MN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM provides St. Luke's with remote library service and evidence-based research support from a masters-trained librarian

Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPC International , a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, has partnered with Duluth, MN-based St. Luke's health system, to provide them with HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM , a comprehensive, flexible virtual library management solution for hospitals and corporations.

According to the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM), between 2011 and March 2015, an average of 115 member libraries closed per year across the nation. They estimate that the vast majority of these library closures were hospital libraries. A 2009 study by NIH reveals a medical librarian leads to improved clinical decision-making, which leads to improved patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a great organization as St. Luke's,” said Dr. Hilton Hudson, MD, FACS, CEO of HPC International.“HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM ensures that St. Luke's doctors, nurses, and clinicians have ongoing access to a medical librarian, evidence-based research, and up-to-date health science information.”

“St. Luke's depends on virtual library support from HPC International,” said Eric Barto, St. Luke's Director of Education & Patient Care Services. “With the retirement of our librarian, HPC provided a seamless transition of service to our leadership and clinical teams. The customer service and expertise HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM offers is crucial to supporting our clinicians with access to the latest research and best practices for patient care.”

HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM oversees library subscription resources, annual renewals and support for CME programs and evidence-based practice. HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM can provide extra support to an organization by augmenting the existing librarian team or fully managing the library.

St. Luke's is a comprehensive healthcare system that serves the communities of northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Services include primary and specialty care, a Level II Regional Trauma Center , a nationally recognized Regional Heart & Vascular Center , as well as a Regional Cancer Center accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer.

For more information about HPCEnterpriseLibrarianTM, visit Medical Librarian: Virtual Hospital Librarian | HPC International

About HPC International, Inc.

HPC International (HPC) is the leading purchased services supplier of educational resources for healthcare organizations, specializing in expense management, education consulting, evidence-based research, virtual library management, and book distribution packages. HPC helps to centralize and better manage annual spending on education, research and purchased services to save organizations money and drive greater sustainability of their continuing education initiatives. HPC's core package offerings include HPCEducationConciergeTM expense management, HPCPersonalLibrarianTM contract library management and librarian support for businesses and individuals, and HPCBooksourcePlusTM distribution of books, education, and training products.

HPC was founded in 1996 and is based outside of Chicago. Learn more about HPC's service offerings at hpcinternationalinc .

About St. Luke's Duluth Regional

St. Luke's is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Duluth, Minnesota, with two hospitals, over 40 primary and specialty care clinics and 2 pharmacies serving the people of northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.





