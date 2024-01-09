Global Spunbond Nonwovens Industry Report 2024-2030: Focus Grows On Sustainability, Growing Trend Towards Development Of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

The report offers valuable insights into the Influencer Market, examining its world market trajectories and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the looming global recession on this dynamic industry.

Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Disposable segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

While COVID-19 had a mixed impact on various markets, the report focuses on its effects on the Nonwovens Market, particularly in relation to N95 mask production in China. It provides a comparison of production figures between January and April 2020, offering a clear picture of the pandemic's influence on manufacturing.

Before delving into the specifics, the report provides a prelude to Spunbond Nonwovens, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of this sector. Key end-use markets are explored, highlighting the diverse applications and industries that rely on Spunbond Nonwovens. The competitive landscape of Spunbond Nonwovens is examined, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The market outlook for Spunbond Nonwovens is discussed, with a focus on capacity growth, the predominant role of polypropylene, and the commanding share of personal care and hygiene applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the leading consumer of Spunbond Nonwovens, with a special look into the South East Asian market.

The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Attributes: