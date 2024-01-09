Global Spunbond Nonwovens Industry Report 2024-2030: Focus Grows On Sustainability, Growing Trend Towards Development Of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030
The global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report offers valuable insights into the Influencer Market, examining its world market trajectories and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the looming global recession on this dynamic industry.
Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Disposable segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
While COVID-19 had a mixed impact on various markets, the report focuses on its effects on the Nonwovens Market, particularly in relation to N95 mask production in China. It provides a comparison of production figures between January and April 2020, offering a clear picture of the pandemic's influence on manufacturing.
Before delving into the specifics, the report provides a prelude to Spunbond Nonwovens, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of this sector. Key end-use markets are explored, highlighting the diverse applications and industries that rely on Spunbond Nonwovens. The competitive landscape of Spunbond Nonwovens is examined, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The market outlook for Spunbond Nonwovens is discussed, with a focus on capacity growth, the predominant role of polypropylene, and the commanding share of personal care and hygiene applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the leading consumer of Spunbond Nonwovens, with a special look into the South East Asian market.
The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 572
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $17.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $33 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Automation Picks up Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others, Nonwovens and Woven Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand Focus Grows on Sustainability Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Drive Demand Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years) Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging Population Augurs Well for Market Growth Worldwide Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence by Geographic Region (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of UI Prevalence (in Million) Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth Female Population in 15-49 Years Age Group (in Million) by Region: 2018 & 2025P Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $ Trillion)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 75 Featured)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Kuraray Co., Ltd. Exxon Mobil Corporation Kolon Industries, Inc. Johns Manville Freudenberg SE Don & Low Ltd. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Fitesa S.A. Feicheng Lianyi Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd. CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co., Ltd. (HTJH) Dongguan Jinchen Nonwoven Co., Ltd. FOSHAN GUIDE TEXTILE CO., LTD.
