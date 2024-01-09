Dr. Corona Unveils“The Corona Protocol”-A Paradigm Shift In Comprehensive Well-Being Transcending Traditional Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Corona Protocol Book Cover

Dr. Paul Corona, MD HEADSHOT

Through the pioneering medical approach called“Mind and Body Healing”, the book offers new insights for mental wellness.

- Dr. Paul Corona, MDLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Paul D. Corona, a notable medical doctor known for his commitment to finding new ways to treat mental health issues, releases his groundbreaking book,“The Corona Protocol: A Scientifically Proven Medical Solution to Stop Addiction, Bullying, Homelessness, School Shootings, and Suicide 30 Years in the Making.” This transformative guide marks an evolution of healthcare, providing a blueprint for a holistic approach to well-being that transcends traditional medical boundaries, pioneering an approach he calls,“Mind and Body Healing.”“Holistic doesn't mean abandoning medication. It means understanding how the mind and body work together and treating both while achieving a natural balance,” says Dr. Corona.In“The Corona Protocol,” Dr. Corona shares his intense journey, driven by a deep-seated compassion for those enduring needless pain and misery. Dedicated to eradicating unnecessary suffering, he introduces a new methodology that bridges the gap between modern medicine and the intricate interplay of the mind and body.Drawing on his extensive experience as a family physician, Dr. Corona explores the impact of emotional factors on physical health. He concludes that unnecessary suffering should not be a burden anyone bears and, through his work and experience, shows how both patients and healthcare practitioners can confront mood disorders and their related afflictions head-on.Dr. Corona challenges the stigma associated with mental health, presenting a comprehensive protocol that goes beyond conventional therapies. His protocol spans neuroscience, psychology, and medical practice, offering a new approach that's been implemented over many years.At the core of“The Corona Protocol” is Dr. Corona's meticulous diagnostic process. Focusing on personal and family history, he navigates the intricate landscape of each patient's neurochemistry, offering a personalized approach rooted in evidence-based practice. This approach minimizes the often-frustrating trial-and-error process, providing effective solutions for improved well-being.“The Corona Protocol” isn't just a medical guide; it's a guide aimed at comprehensive well-being. Dr. Corona's perseverance, compassion, and scientific rigor invites readers to join him in his quest to redefine an important section of modern medicine.eBook: 979-8-9896000-0-7Paperback: 979-8-9896000-1-4Hardcover: 979-8-9896000-2-1eBook: $9.99, paperback: $19.99, hardcover: $29.99NetGalley:AboutDr. Paul D. Corona, MD, is a Southern California-based physician who is reshaping the future of psychiatry and family medicine with a pioneering approach he calls“Mind and Body Healing.” His latest book is“The Corona Protocol.” In it, he unlocks revolutionary insights into the handling of mental health and challenges conventional methods that have made progress stagnant. With a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Corona's initial focus was family medicine, but his passion for understanding the human mind led him to psychiatry. This transition gave birth to“Mind and Body Healing.” Dr. Corona believes in a holistic approach to mental health, one that transcends traditional boundaries and seeks to balance emotional and physical well-being. His latest book addresses how his approach can revolutionize psychiatry, address societal issues, and be useful for patients, their families, and other healthcare professionals. Born and raised in Southern California, Dr. Corona's journey in medicine began at the University of Southern California, where he earned his BS degree in Biology/Premed. He further honed his expertise at New York Medical College and completed a rigorous three-year residency in family practice at California Hospital in Los Angeles. Today, his practice is in Laguna Niguel, California.For more information about his books, his practice, and more, visit Dr. Paul Corona's website .

