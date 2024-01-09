(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Brain Computer Interface Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Brain Computer Interface Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Brain Computer Interface Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the brain computer interface market size is predicted to reach $3.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.

The growth in the brain computer interface market is due to the increase in global geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest brain computer interface market share. Major players in the brain computer interface market include Natus Medical Incorporated, NextMind SAS, Compumedics Neuroscan, Brain Products GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Brain Computer Interface Market Segments

.By Type: Invasive Brain Computer Interface, Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface, Non Invasive Brain Computer Interface, Other Types

.By Component: Hardware, Software

.By Application: Healthcare, Disabilities Restoration, Brain Function Repair, Smart Home Control, Communication and Control, Entertainment and Gaming

.By End-User: Medical, Military, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global brain computer interface market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain-computer interface (BCI) refers to a computer-based system that collects brain signals, analyses them, and converts them into commands that are sent to an output device to perform a desired activity. The interface enables a direct communication pathway between the brain and the object to be controlled. The main goal of BCI is to replace or restore useful function to people disabled by neuromuscular disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, or spinal cord injury.

The main types of brain-computer interfaces are invasive brain-computer interface, partially invasive brain-computer interface, non-invasive brain-computer interface, and other types. Invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) refers to a computer-based system in which electrodes are implanted directly onto the brain of the patient via surgery to collect brain signals, analyze them, and convert them into commands to form a communication channel with external devices. The components involved are hardware and software that are used for healthcare, disabilities restoration, brain function repair, smart home control, communication and control, entertainment, and gaming applications. The different end users include medical, military, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Brain Computer Interface Market Characteristics

3. Brain Computer Interface Market Trends And Strategies

4. Brain Computer Interface Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Brain Computer Interface Market Size And Growth

......

27. Brain Computer Interface Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Brain Computer Interface Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

