Greek Artifact Delivered To Consulate Of Greece By University Of Cape Town (UCT)

The University of Cape Town handed over to the Hellenic Republic the artifact Lindos II 481 (IG XII,1) ' : fragment of inscription from the Lindos Temple to Athena & Zeus, Rhodes Island, 2nd cen. A.D.
The artifact was delivered by Dr Matthew Shelton, Head of Classics, the University of Cape Town School of Languages & Literatures to Consul Sotirios Demestihas at a special ceremony in the presence of the Cape Town Hellenic Community.
