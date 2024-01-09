Greek Artifact Delivered To Consulate Of Greece By University Of Cape Town (UCT)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The University of Cape Town handed over to the Hellenic Republic the artifact Lindos II 481 (IG XII,1) ' : fragment of inscription from the Lindos Temple to Athena & Zeus, Rhodes Island, 2nd cen. A.D.

The artifact was delivered by Dr Matthew Shelton, Head of Classics, the University of Cape Town School of Languages & Literatures to Consul Sotirios Demestihas at a special ceremony in the presence of the Cape Town Hellenic Community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hellenic Republic - Greece in South Africa.