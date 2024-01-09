Rajesh Kalyanaraman, ED - Kalyan Jewellers, Awarded With 'Hall Of Fame - Gems Of Prestige Award' At IIJS Signature 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 8th January, 2024: The grandeur of IIJS Signature 2024 extends beyond geographical boundaries, bringing together industry leaders and business fraternity from the global gems and jewellery industry. At its 16th edition, IIJS Signature recognized the contribution of Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, ED - Kalyan Jewellers with the prestigious 'Hall of Fame - Gems of Prestige Award,' for revolutionising the jewellery industry by spearheading pioneering initiatives.



Promoted through extensive door-to-door visits, this event transcends the domestic market, reaching international shores. The personalized interactions with retailers serve as an invitation, ensuring strong participation and unlocking unparalleled opportunities at the ongoing event.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, ED - Kalyan Jewellers said, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition at such an esteemed forum. It is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective dedication and disruptive mindset of the entire Kalyan Jewellers team. Our journey in the jewellery industry has been one of passion and commitment, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for this prestigious acknowledgment. It inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in craftsmanship and service, shaping a legacy that resonates with the values of Kalyan Jewellers."





About Kalyan Jewellers



Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East. The company has enjoyed a long-standing presence in the Indian market for nearly three decades and has set industry benchmarks in quality, transparency, pricing and innovation. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of the customers. Kalyan Jewellers has over 230 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

