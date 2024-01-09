Randstad Extends \Partner For Talent\ Strategy Through NSDC MOU

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 08 January, 2024, Bangalore: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Randstad India Pvt Ltd (RIPL) have entered into a partnership to jointly contribute to and elevate the talent ecosystem across diverse sectors.



Speaking about this partnership, Randstad India MD&CEO, Viswanath PS said, \"By means of our renewed purpose to be a partner for talent and through this partnership with NSDC, we reiterate Randstad\'s commitment towards providing equitable job opportunities by engaging with diverse skilled talent pools nationwide. Through this partnership, we aim to provide differentiated talent engagement models to meet the varied business and inclusion goals of the industry for skilled talent across roles. NSDC has developed the JobX platform, and an opportunity to integrate with the Randstad Talent Platform, which is built on a specialized skill framework will greatly benefit job seekers. Furthermore, we anticipate collaborating on the sharing of talent insights and future work research, using Randstad\'s global and in-country expertise.\"



Through this MoU, Randstad and NSDC aim to empower individuals trained on future skills and create pathways for meaningful and sustainable job opportunities. This will be achieved through joint efforts on project hiring, apprenticeship programs, studies/surveys among others.



NSDC and Randstad aim to create a substantial impact to address talent shortages with a highly skilled, adaptable and competitive talent pool suited for Manufacturing, Engineering, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, ITeS, Healthcare, Education, Infrastructure, FMCG, FMCD, Retail, Logistics, Shipping, BFSI, and Office Support and Administration.



The MOU represents a shared commitment to proactively towards transforming how the industry looks at talent attraction and engagement, with a focus on skills and inclusion.





About Randstad:



Randstad is the world\'s leading talent company and partner of choice for clients. As the global talent market leader, with a presence in over 39 countries, Randstad helps fulfill specialized skills needs for clients across industry sectors. Randstad has 30+ years of presence in India and has placed over 2 million talents globally.

