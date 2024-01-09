Shiftmed Launches Shiftadvisor, An AI-Powered Personalized Scheduling Solution For Nurses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New platform feature enables healthcare professionals to utilize customized scheduling tools tailored to their past shift data and preferences

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the leader in on-demand workforce technology, announces today the launch of ShiftAdvisor, a new AI-powered feature set to transform nurse scheduling and elevate the staffing efficiency of healthcare facilities. This solution is designed to benefit both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and facilities by optimizing shift scheduling, ensuring providers find the best shifts with minimal cancellation risks, and simultaneously enabling facilities to achieve optimal staffing levels.

Healthcare professionals who have worked at least four shifts through the app will now receive personalized shift recommendations tailored to their day, time, pay, and location preferences. ShiftAdvisor introduces a streamlined approach to shift selection that leverages AI algorithms to align seamlessly with HCPs' unique skills and financial goals, maximizing their earning potential. It offers a personalized shift recommendation system that serves as both a time-saving measure and a strategic tool for providers to optimize their work schedules.

By receiving AI-powered suggestions aligned with their unique preferences,

HCPs can make informed decisions, contributing to a more satisfying and financially rewarding experience. This emphasis on personalization empowers providers within the app, making it easier than ever to have full control over their schedules.

In parallel, healthcare facilities benefit from an intelligent system that minimizes the risk of last-minute cancellations, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and cost savings. This dual-benefit approach reaffirms

ShiftMed's commitment to providing user-centric solutions, ensuring a streamlined scheduling experience for both healthcare professionals and facilities on the app.

ShiftMed's dedication to innovation in workforce management is evident through this latest development, showcasing its abilities to provide state-of-the-art solutions for both healthcare professionals and facilities. This is further underscored by the company's impressive growth and strategic partnerships, including collaborations with renowned institutions such as SSM Health, Hennepin Healthcare, and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

"The customized shift suggestions in

ShiftAdvisor is a targeted tool designed to meet the specific needs of our HCPs and enhance their experience on the ShiftMed platform," explained Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "Our commitment to improving the state of the healthcare workforce is evident in this new feature, which not only empowers users but also delivers added benefits to our facility partners. ShiftAdvisor exemplifies our dedication to creating a platform that caters comprehensively to healthcare professionals' diverse and evolving needs."

For more information about

ShiftAdvisor, please visit .

About

ShiftMed:

Healthcare facilities are addressing staffing needs and reducing overall expenditures with ShiftMed, which combines innovative workforce technology with the largest W-2 workforce marketplace. ShiftMed connects over 2,000 healthcare facilities to 350,000 credentialed nursing providers and gives facilities the ability to manage an entire workforce ecosystem more efficiently in one platform. For more information, visit .



SOURCE ShiftMed