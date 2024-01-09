GENDOMETM Unveils New Energy Storage Systems At The Gendome Café Interactive Experience During The 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gendome Will Showcase the Latest in Cutting-Edge Energy Storage Technology for

Both Home and On-the-Go Applications at this year's CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS

, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gendome, a leader in portable and residential energy storage battery technology, will present its innovative 2024 product lineup, including the world-leading high-speed charging technology utilizing EV-Proven Cells LiFePO4 (LFP), at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Gendome Café Interactive Experience is located at the entrance of The Grand Lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center near the entrance to the Central Hall (Booth GL14).

Gendome GO800 in the Field

Gendome 2024 Portable Lineup

Gendome Micro with Products

Gendome RES 5000

Gendome Home 3000/3600

LFP batteries are noted for their safety, durability, and reliability, making them the preferred choice for electric vehicles. Gendome is expanding its EV-proven quality cell technology, which has been adopted by automakers worldwide, with a suite of in-home products.

"Gendome is committed to becoming a global leader in clean, green energy storage," said Mike Kahn, Vice President of Marketing. "We aim to provide safe, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions, with a focus on Made-in-America renewable energy products."

The company's diverse range of products features the world's smallest and lightest EV-Proven LFP portable battery system, the Gendome Micro. These portable battery systems are designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs from a day at the park to camping, to emergency whole-home backup leveraging solar energy storage.

The Gendome Micro offers a mobile solution for consumers seeking a reliable charging option for personal technology devices anywhere. It can charge a smartwatch and phone simultaneously. It is the first portable energy power bank to use EV-Proven LiFePO4 battery cells. This compact yet powerful battery maintains charge for months. It is also known for its added safety features, high energy density, and extended life span.

In addition, Gendome is proud to announce a strategic marketing partnership with Savant Systems Inc., a global leader in home automation technology.

"We are thrilled to build an ecosystem alliance with Gendome to promote a smarter way for homeowners around the world to achieve energy independence and resiliency," said Royal Simmons, Savant Executive Vice President.

CES 2024 attendees can visit Gendome in the Gendome Café (Booth GL14), located at the entrance of The Grand Lobby LVCC near Door #1 to the Central Hall. The booth, featuring a premium coffee bar and lounge, will display Gendome's full line of products including:



Gendome Micro : A lightweight LFP Powerbank with 22.5 Watts output, weighing under one pound, and offering a 3-year warranty.

Portable GO300 : Ideal for mobile devices, weighing under 10 pounds and delivering 300 Watts of power – perfect for college dorms or outdoor activities, and offering a 5-year warranty.

GO800 : Weighing under 20 pounds, it provides 800W of power for larger appliances like coffee makers and mini fridges. It caters to the needs of campers and overlanders and offers a 5-year warranty.

Home 3000/3600 : A robust solution for emergency backup, weighing 83.5 pounds and offering 3000W/3600W of power. It is capable of charging 17 home devices simultaneously and comes with a 5-year warranty. RES 5000 Residential Energy Storage : A stackable home backup system weighing 122 pounds, producing 5000W of AC power, configurable from 5KWh to 15KWh capacities; ideal for whole-home backup and solar system integration and includes a 10-year warranty.

The Gendome 800, 3000, and 5000 systems are proudly Made in America, manufactured in Fremont, Calif. and in the heart of Silicon Valley. Designed to mitigate thermal runaway, Gendome products come with industry-leading warranties and retain up to 80 percent of their charge for six months.

About Gendome

Founded in 2021, Gendome is a high-tech leader in residential and portable energy storage. Based in Fremont, California, the company produces the Gendome Portable and Residential Storage Systems. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gendome