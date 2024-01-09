Alveo Technologies Is Developing Groundbreaking Avian Influenza Molecular Test For Poultry In Partnership With X-Ovo, Royal GD, And Pharmsure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnering with poultry industry leaders, Alveo is creating a revolutionary molecular test that can accurately diagnose and track avian flu outbreaks across all relevant strains in real time



ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc.

(Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary be technology platform, today announced it is working with experts and leaders in the poultry industry to launch a rapid, accurate, in-the-field multiplex panel to test for all relevant strains of avian influenza, initially focusing on Group A, H5, H7, and H9. To help codevelop and distribute the tests, Alveo has partnered with industry leaders

x-OvO, Royal GD, and Pharmsure International Ltd. The company expects to release their first product in the poultry diagnostic space, in EMEA in the first half of 2024.



The avian flu test will be Alveo's first product to launch into the agricultural sector since Alveo announced its open platform and partnering strategy

last year. In addition to avian flu, Alveo is partnering to develop test panels for many other pathogens impacting the agriculture industry.



"There's a desperate need in the market for this kind of solution, which is accurate, precise and can be utilized at the point of need."

"We've been working closely with Alveo in a deep collaboration to develop these highly valuable assays for Avian Influenza," said Wim Kieftenbeld, Director Business Development at Royal GD. "It's a significant challenge, where two parties bring in their expertise. Alveo has a lot of knowledge in the field of LAMP technology and human diagnostics and Royal GD brings in its expertise in the field of veterinary diseases and diagnostics. Together we've been able to achieve incredible results, with an assay that accurately and rapidly delivers highly-specific results at the point of need."



The threat highly pathogenic avian flu poses to the poultry industry

In the most recent season, more than 68 million birds have been affected , surpassing the record set in the 2015 season which caused up to $4 billion in economic damage. Recent outbreaks in California

and Alabama

required culling nearly 700,000 birds.

The need for a new testing paradigm



Alveo is leading the development of diagnostics at the intersection of animal and human health to proactively manage disease epidemics and to prevent future potential pandemics. The earlier both farmers and governments can detect infection, the faster they can take action to mitigate damage. Data collection for avian influenza is haphazard and tied to a limited number of central labs, which makes tracking the spread difficult, highlighting the need for innovative, rapid, on-site testing.



Currently, avian influenza testing typically takes one of two forms: lab-based PCR or lateral flow tests (LFTs), commonly known as antigen tests. PCR tests are accurate but require sending samples to central or nationally approved laboratories for testing. Results can take days or even weeks to process depending on lab capacity, which delays decision-making at the farm level, increases the risk of infection from one flock to another, and extends human exposure time.

Lateral flow tests do produce rapid results, but they are also not nearly as accurate as PCR.



"The poultry industry is facing a severe and growing threat from highly pathogenic avian influenza," said Dr. Richard Currie, President, x-OvO. "The industry needs a rapid, precise, on-the-ground test so farmers and authorities can take immediate action. Together with Alveo and Royal GD, we've done what many thought impossible with the forthcoming FlockscreenTM LAMP AI assays franchise. Important to note is that results are time and geotagged, so a real-time "heatmap" of an outbreak can be seen at a national level. This has never been possible and will be a powerful tool to fight the spread of this pathogen and help ensure food security for millions of people around the globe."



The Alveo solution



The Alveo platform, including its mobile app Alveo Sense, is a rapid, handheld, reusable, and rugged multiplexed molecular diagnostic platform. It pairs advanced molecular assays with cloud-enabled data analytics to provide highly accurate and sensitive real-time detection, analysis, and diagnosis of diseases, pathogens, and contaminants. The platform employs Alveo's globally patented direct-electrical sensing approach to pathogen identification, leveraging loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP). This portable molecular lab can deliver rapid test results at the point-of-need or in the field. Alveo's platform also provides geo-targeted results that can be uploaded to the cloud to give a real-time view of national outbreaks and inform response.



"There's a desperate need in the market for this kind of solution, which is accurate, precise and can be utilized at the point of need. When Alveo approached us about development and distribution, we were excited to be partners in

delivering this innovative solution to farmers," said Howard Wilder Managing Director at Pharmsure International Ltd.



"Highly pathogenic avian flu is a major threat to the poultry industry," said Shaun Holt, CEO of Alveo Technologies. "Both WOAH (World Organisation for Animal Health) and WHO recognize that accurate and rapid surveillance of disease is an integral part of One Health strategies. Developing innovative tools like Alveo's ruggedized testing platform can help fill the testing gap, empowering farmers and governments with the ability to take swift action to stop disease spread, contain the damage, and reduce economic loss.

This is key to the future of One Health strategies."



About Alveo

Alveo is the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm, in the field, in the clinic, or in the manufacturing plant – helping prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens by detecting earlier at the point of need. Alveo's rugged and portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform employs a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide affordable, rapid, and accurate results. By enabling early pathogen detection, Alveo helps manage global health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at lightspeed. Know Sooner, Act FasterTM with Alveo. For more,

