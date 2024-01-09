Rebellious Wines Unveils Vibrant 2023 Sauvignon Blanc: A Toast To Innovation And Unconventional Tastes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Offering Appeals to the 57% of Americans Embracing Unconventional Tastes



Rebellious Wines from California has officially released their newest expression, Sauvignon Blanc 2023, a crisp and refreshing California white wine with notes of tropical fruit, melon, citrus and green apple. Paying homage to the rebellious spirit of nature, the grapes in this Sauvignon Blanc are grown in cooler, inhospitable hilltop environments where the struggle they endure brings out only the best quality in taste, aroma, and appeal.

To celebrate the launch, Rebellious Wines commissioned a survey* to better understand how Americans embrace unconventional "Rebellious" habits and attitudes with wine, entertaining, and more, and the positive impact such behavior has on their lives.

A comprehensive survey of Americans aged 21+ revealed that consumers – especially younger consumers – are eager to challenge the status quo in their daily lives and habits, with 96% of Gen Z and Millennials reporting that doing so has positively impacted their personal lives.

"Our latest Sauvignon Blanc is more than just a wine; it's a nod to the optimistic 'Rebellious' spirit of our customers," said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director at Kobrand Corporation, who highlighted the seamless integration between the product and consumer trends. "Our wines are symbols of a lifestyle that celebrates innovation, boldness and a positive departure from the conventional."

The comprehensive survey found that for Gen Z-ers aged 21+, defying convention has positively changed their self-confidence (70%) and their convictions (57%). Survey findings also show that future generations are likely to continue this trend, with nearly three-quarters (74%) of Gen Z planning to embrace their rebellious spirit more in 2024 than any other generation.



The survey also delved into the type of unconventional habits emerging in lifestyle sectors, such as wine consumption. 42% of Americans admit to challenging the standard rules of wine consumption, with nearly half (46%) using unconventional cups (like a coffee mug or thermos) and drinking chilled red wine (45%). The survey also highlighted the increased versatility of wine, with two in five incorporating it into cocktails (40%) and 39% planning to break "foodie rules" in 2024.

Available for purchase in March, the Sauvignon Blanc 2023 is the third varietal in the Rebellious portfolio, along with the Red Blend and Pinot Noir, which each include a splash of white wine to brighten the acidity and freshen the aromas. The Red Blend is a bold, vibrant mix of select grapes, delivering a robust flavor profile that stands out for its depth and richness, while the Rebellious Pinot Noir offers a refined and elegant taste, featuring a delicate balance of fruity and earthy notes.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio visit

About Rebellious Wines:

Founded on the belief that the best wines are born from the unbridled spirit of Nature, Rebellious wines are a testament to the unconventional. With a focus on selecting the finest grapes and embracing unexpected blends, Rebellious offers an extraordinary experience that challenges the status quo. These wines embody an unapologetically rebellious nature, resulting in full-bodied creations that captivate the senses. Like their namesake, they serve as a beacon for those who dare to live on their own terms. Rebellious wines are not just wine; they are a toast to the innovators and trailblazers who continue to inspire and redefine our society, an invitation to embrace the unpredictable and a splash of extraordinary.

