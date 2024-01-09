(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to health professionals, Gut Check is an essential read for healing leaky gut and achieving optimal health



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While science and medicine have certainly come a long way in the last 2,400 years, emerging science has proven Hippocrates was right all those years ago – all disease begins in the gut. This means our gut microbiome, including gut bacteria and the integrity of our gut lining, strongly affects our overall health. When our microbiome is out of balance, it affects our immune system, hormone levels, mental health, longevity, and our risk for developing autoimmune, heart, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as arthritis, diabetes, and cancer.

In the latest addition to his New York Times bestselling Plant Paradox series, GUT CHECK: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health, Dr. Steven Gundry offers a definitive guide to the gut biome and its control over its home – us! Revealing the unimaginably complex and intelligent ecosystem controlling our health, Gut Check teaches us how to heal our gut

In the latest addition to his New York Times bestselling Plant Paradox series, GUT CHECK : Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health (Harper Wave, January 9, 2024; ISBN: 978-0062911773; $32.00; 352 pages), Dr. Steven Gundry offers a definitive guide to the gut biome and its control over its home – us! Revealing the unimaginably complex and intelligent ecosystem controlling our health, Gut Check teaches us how to heal our gut to prevent and reverse every type of disease.

Here are just a few endorsements for "Gut Check" from other notable authors or health experts:

"With a "wow" on every page,

Gut Check is the essential manual for what to eat and why to eat it."

-



James Nestor, New York Times bestselling author of Breath

"A tour de force guidebook about how to take care of your gut so it can take care of you."

- David A. Sinclair, AO, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of Lifespan

"Dr. Gundry provides practical and actionable steps to rebalance and

heal our gut and increase our overall health."

- Arianna Huffington , Founder & CEO, Thrive Global

""Gut Check" becomes an essential guide for anyone looking to nurture better health

through a deeper understanding and care of their microbiome,

making it a must-read for both medical professionals and health enthusiasts alike."

-



David Perlmutter, MD , New York Times bestselling author of Drop Acid

"In Gut Check, Dr. Gundry brings his skills as a physician, scientist, and brilliant explainer to tell

the story of the gut microbiome and how it connects with every aspect of your health."

- William W. Li, MD , New York Times bestselling author of Eat to Beat Your Diet

"Dr. Steven Gundry has done it yet again-provided his expertise and insight

to a crucial health issue, with a fascinating and eminently readable book."

- Dr. Dale Bredesen , New York Times bestseller author of The End of Alzheimer's

Throughout this paradigm-shifting, practical-application book, Dr. Gundry shares shocking new research and cutting-edge information, along with the keys and tools we need to repair our health and reclaim our lives, including a detailed eating plan with food lists and recipes to heal and rebalance the microbiome.

To learn more about the book's highlights, watch his recent "Gut Check: Sneak Preview" episode on the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel .

In GUT CHECK , you'll learn about:



Gut diversity and how a diverse gut biome is directly linked to health and longevity

The difference between polyphenols and antioxidants and how "gut buddies" (aka good bacteria) are the missing link to process them

Why the key isn't anti-inflammatory foods, the key is making sure our gut wall is intact - and how to repair the damage if there is any

The love-hate relationship between the state of our microbiome and our brains

Xenobiotics, and what they're doing to our body's "inner tennis court," aka the gut lining

How certain Blue Zone cultures overcome the harmful effects of modern-day living – even smoking! The dos and don'ts of the Gut Check program and the list of foods that we can say "yes" to and the foods we should avoid

by Steven R. Gundry MD is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Target , Bookshop , Books-A-Million , and audiobooks from Audible .

About Dr. Gundry



Steven R. Gundry, MD , is the founder and director of the International Heart and Lung Institute in Palm Springs and the Center for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara. After a distinguished surgical career as a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Loma Linda University, Dr. Gundry changed his focus to reversing modern diseases via dietary changes. He is the author of four New York Times bestsellers like The Plant Paradox, revealing his lectin-free diet plan, and more than 300 articles published in peer-reviewed journals. He is the host of the Dr Gundry Podcast and founder of wellness brand, Gundry MD. Dr. Gundry lives with his wife, Penny, and their dogs in Palm Springs and Montecito, California. For more information, visit drgundry , Instagram and TikTok .

