TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons , the world's leading luxury hospitality company, and global investment firm Albwardy Investment have partnered to open a luxury resort in Zanzibar. Set along the white sand beaches and blue waters of Pongwe, Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar will create a distinct resort experience for guests looking to explore this unique destination, or for those who wish to complement the adventure of a safari with the relaxation of an island retreat.

Four Seasons and Albwardy Investment Announce New Property in Tanzania with Luxury Resort in Zanzibar

"It's an honour to partner with Albwardy Investment on this exceptional project in Zanzibar. Together, our shared vision for creating best-in-class experiences will soon introduce a new Four Seasons resort to a destination that luxury travellers already know and love," says Bart Carnahan , President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "With this incredible island's dynamic character and beauty on display, we look forward to welcoming guests as they discover a new side of Tanzania alongside the commitment to genuine care and service of Four Seasons."

This latest venture builds on Four Seasons and Albwardy Investment's longstanding partnership, together bringing luxury hotels and resorts to life in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Johannesburg, South Africa; Hoi An, Vietnam; Serengeti, Tanzania and two resorts in the Seychelles at Mahé and Desroches Island.

"In partnership with Four Seasons, we have successfully curated a portfolio of unique travel experiences around the world, always honouring the distinct spirit of every location and the legendary service that has earned its longstanding global reputation in luxury hospitality," explained Mr. Ali Saeed Juma Albwardy, Chairman of the Board, Albwardy Investment. "There is a tremendous opportunity to do the same in Zanzibar, and our new resort will highlight the island's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage while enriching the region's vibrant hospitality landscape."

Zanzibar, known as the "Spice Island" holds a storied history shaped by the pivotal role it played in the global spice trade of the 19th and early 20th centuries. With an array of influence spanning Europe, Africa and Asia, Zanzibar today celebrates a rich cultural heritage, unique flora and fauna,

as well as excellent diving, snorkelling and kiteboarding opportunities to explore the surrounding turquoise waters.



About Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar

With architecture by the internationally renowned firm eco, the new-build Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar will include 60 private villas with one to three-bedroom configurations. Accommodations will feature interior design by MOMA and eco, each with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean across the 126-acre (50-hectare) beachfront property.

Adding to Four Seasons strong history of culinary excellence and exceptional dining experiences, the Resort will bring five new original-concept outlets to Zanzibar. Each with indoor and al-fresco seating options, Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar will feature a signature seafood restaurant inspired by the local fish market, serving the very best "catch of the day" with beachside views, as well as a Levantine grill with specialty wood-fire cuisine. The resort will also offer a Mediterranean all-day dining restaurant, a poolside bar and grill, and lobby lounge and bar for expertly crafted morning coffees and evening beverages.



In addition to the highly acclaimed service and genuine care of Four Seasons, the Resort will include an expansive oceanfront pool with cabana service, a complimentary Kids For All Seasons Program, an array of water sports and excursions to discover the surrounding locale, extensive fitness facilities, dynamic meeting and event space, and a luxuriously-appointed spa featuring five private treatment rooms as well as an outdoor cabana for bespoke open-air spa experiences.

To ensure that the destination's incredible natural habitat is respected and protected, Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar will include a Discovery Centre staffed with a dedicated team of on-site conservationists. With a mandate to advance responsible tourism throughout Zanzibar and beyond, the Discovery Centre will promote wildlife protection, sustainability, environmental preservation and community partnerships to support guests and the surrounding community's ability to leave an enduring, positive impact on their natural environment.

Providing a scenic backdrop for an unforgettable stay, the Resort's lush tropical setting, white sand beaches and bright blue waters will be just 23 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Tanzania and a short flight from the award-winning Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti . In addition to providing easy access to mainland destinations in Tanzania, including Kilimanjaro International Airport, Zanzibar International Airport has daily flights from international carriers with direct flights to African, European and Middle Eastern destinations and beyond.

For more images, please see here .

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality.

Currently operating 128 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons. For the latest news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .



About Albwardy Investment

Albwardy Investment successfully entered the hospitality industry over two decades ago, and today, we take pride in showcasing an impressive portfolio of exceptional properties spanning four continents. This diverse portfolio includes a mix of acquired, refurbished, and newly built properties, and our success is credited to strategic collaborations with distinguished international hotel chains and operators.

Our current hospitality sector comprises 1,300 rooms, with an additional 1,100 rooms under development. We are pleased to contribute to the industry's growth while creating numerous employment opportunities. To date, our endeavors have led to the employment of over 2,500 staff, with an additional 1,800 jobs generated on our project sites.

Exciting developments lie ahead, including our newest project in Zanzibar with Four Seasons on Pongwe Beach. Three other properties are currently under construction-one more in Zanzibar/Stone Town, one on Mahe Island in Seychelles, and another in Jumeirah Dubai. Additionally, we are in the process of renovating the recently acquired legendary Meikles Hotel in Harare, Zimbabwe, which will soon be rebranded.

In addition to our hotel ventures, Albwardy Hospitality successfully launched a new restaurant in Ethiopia named Marcus Addis in October 2023. Situated on the 47th floor of the newly-built Ethiopian Commercial Bank building, this venture is a collaborative effort with the Marcus Samuelsson Group. Furthermore, we proudly own and operate The Desert Palm Polo Estate & Residences in Dubai as part of our lifestyle assets, and Safari Plus, our airline in Tanzania.

