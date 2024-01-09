Tunein Brings Its Global Radio Service To VIZIO Smart Tvs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIZIO users now have 24/7 access to more than 90,000 global radio stations right from their living rooms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced today that listeners can now stream their favorite audio content on VIZIO. The TuneIn app's complete catalog of over 90,000 global radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks and more is now available on-demand to millions of users through the app row on VIZIO Smart TVs.



“As the TV is the focal point of the home, VIZIO users can continue to enhance their streaming experience by accessing music, sports, news, podcasts and more through services like TuneIn,” said Seta Goldstein, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships at VIZIO.“We are excited to offer our users an expanded range of 90,000+ radio stations quickly and easily from their VIZIO TVs.”

According to Hub Entertainment Research's latest“Evolution of the TV Set” report, 49% of people utilized their televisions to stream music in 2023, a nearly double increase than reported in 2020. This integration offers VIZIO owners seamless access to audio content from around the globe.

The free TuneIn app offers over 90,000 global radio stations, podcasts, breaking news and sports talk as well as a commercial-free premium version. ​VIZIO Smart TV users can opt-in for a seven-day free trial of TuneIn Premium, offering additional programming, including unlimited, ad-free audiobooks, NHL and English Premier League games, the largest motorsports races and can't-miss college football and basketball games (including the NCAA Tournament).

“VIZIO has built a true entertainment center for consumers with a tremendous user experience that makes it easy to navigate and access content,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“This new integration puts TuneIn in the homes of millions of VIZIO owners to explore the full breadth of our offerings. We are constantly elevating our programming to bring listeners the latest and most popular content from stars like Garth Brooks and Tom Hanks to their local radio stations, so there is no shortage of entertainment to choose from.”

TuneIn is currently available in more than 200 connected devices and continues to expand its list of partners with more to come in the future. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO and follow VIZIO on Faceboo , Twitte , and Instagra .

Media Contact For TuneIn:

Angela Petersen

SamsonPR

...