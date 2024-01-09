Sleep Advantage Chooses Carecloud Complete To Streamline Operations And Enhance Patient Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Sleep Advantage , a provider of sleep therapy in the Seattle area, is adopting the comprehensive CareCloud Complete platform to streamline operations and enhance patient care.



This move represents a significant step forward for Sleep Advantage, replacing their paper-based electronic health record system with CareCloud's intuitive and feature-rich solution. CareCloud Complete encompasses CareCloud Charts , a robust EHR system for patient encounters, charts, and configurable templates, along with CareCloud Central , a powerful practice management solution for medical billing, workflow optimization, scheduling, and insurance verification.

Benefits of CareCloud Complete for Sleep Advantage:



Streamlined Billing and Scheduling: CareCloud's integrated platform automates tasks, reduces manual work, and improves billing accuracy, freeing up valuable time for staff to focus on patient care.

Enhanced Patient Care: CareCloud charts offer a comprehensive view of patient information, allowing for better communication and collaboration between providers.

Improved Efficiency: The platform's intuitive design and automation features streamline workflows, saving time and resources.

Templated Approach: CareCloud's configurable templates enable consistent documentation and efficient data entry. Focus on Specialty Services: The platform seamlessly integrates with Sleep Advantage's unique offerings, including dental sleep medicine, obstructive sleep apnea treatment, and temporomandibular (TMJ) pain solutions.



“We were looking for a way to improve efficiency and effectiveness in our billing and scheduling while maintaining a simple and templated approach,” says Jemma Bockenkamp, chief operations officer at Sleep Advantage.“CareCloud stood out with its user-friendly interface, comprehensive functionality, and proven track record in the healthcare industry. Having prior experience with CareCloud myself, I'm confident it will be the perfect fit for our practice.”

To learn more about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud/solutions .

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Larry Steenvoorden

Chief Financial Officer

...

Media Inquiries:

Kasey Cabello

Communications Manager

...