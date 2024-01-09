Bluecore Increases First-Party Identification Rate 42.4% Across Client Base In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transparent Identification Technology Has Transformed Identification for Bluecore Clients Leading to Increased Customer Movement And Resilience In the Face of Google Cookie Deprecation

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore, a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, has announced that in 2023, the company has increased shopper identification rates an average of 42.4%. The Bluecore team completed significant identification audits across 96% of enterprise customers, accounting for 86% of its customer base.



Identification rate is a critical metric for all retailers to focus on, especially in 2024 as Google sunsets third party cookies. Retailers without an identification strategy in place have a major handicap compared to their competitors. Bluecore's retail clients are experiencing dramatic improvement in identification across their website, store and mobile app channels, which is fueled by the company's unique Transparent Identification technology built on first party data, first released in July 2023. Bluecore's Transparent Identification provides incremental reach and performance lift across other customer data-driven channels and technologies including social media and CDPs. As third-party reach and measurement becomes obsolete, it is imperative for brands to focus on first-party signals for identification now.

Bluecore's Transparent Identification technology provides retailers with detailed insights into identification performance by acquisition source and device. This enables Bluecore's team of retail strategists to advise customers on both technical and tactical opportunities to increase shopper identification. Bluecore's consultative approach increases marketing program experimentation to determine the best approaches for boosting identification, which in-turn drives marketing reach and revenue across the entire marketing and commerce stack.

The 42.4% increase in identification performance positions Bluecore customers to increase critical metrics including acquisition return on ad spend and lifetime value from retained customers. By identifying more shoppers, retailers access customer signals at a higher velocity and increase the relevance of marketing engagement. Bluecore uniquely combines customer and product data to deliver hundreds of campaign automations to generate customer movement in non-buyers, grow the volume of purchasing customers, increase repeat purchases, and win-back lapsed buyers.

“With Bluecore's Transparent ID product, we've seen an impressive 80% increase in our ID rate. With this lift, we can spend less time talking about 'knowing the customer' and more time using the new data we have to turn shoppers into customers,” said Christina Enochs, Marketing Manager at Topo Athletic.“When you combine this with Bluecore's capabilities, we're able to better deliver personalized campaigns to meet the shopper exactly where they are and it allows us to engage in the best way possible for a specific customer – both of which are invaluable to increasing conversion overall.”

Bluecore will continue to invest in first-party data identity recognition and Transparent Identification reporting to further increase customer activation opportunities for retailers. Product augmentations include more detailed acquisition reporting relative to customer lifetime value and identification sources; automated integrations to connect Transparent Identification reporting to the broader tech stack where identification and individualized customer signal will improve retail outcomes.

“Understanding where and how to turn incremental reach into incremental revenue is the key to stable growth, and starts with identity recognition. The significant investments we have made in our identification capabilities, including transparent identification reporting, will support our customers' growth through one of the most challenging periods in modern retail history,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore.“As Google deprecates third-party cookies this year, our customers are ahead of the curve and ready to perform. They know their first-party identification rate and have a plan for increasing this metric to drive customer movement.”

