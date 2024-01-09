EDB Recognized In 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Cloud Database Management Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDB Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BEDFORD, Mass, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, announced today it has been recognized by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS. We believe this recognition validates the excellence and growth of EDB's fully managed Postgres-as-a-service offering, designed to meet enterprise-ready standards and run business-critical applications for even the most demanding enterprise workloads. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



EDB BigAnimalTM provides enterprises with a swift and low-risk path for migrating legacy applications, all while capitalizing on the improved scalability, flexibility, open-source capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. Last year, Gartner mentioned EDB in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS as an 'Honorable Mention.'

“We feel this recognition by Gartner underscores EDB's commitment and dedication to accelerating Postgres in the enterprise and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that truly make a difference for our customers,” said Kevin Dallas, CEO, EDB.“To us, this marks an important moment on our journey to transform data lake and data warehousing operations. We are laying a solid foundation for advanced analytics and AI-driven use cases, ensuring that our customers are equipped with the tools they need to thrive in this data-centric era.”

“Emerging as a standout amidst a sea of cloud vendors in the market illustrates how far EDB has come since launching this product just over a year ago,” said Jozef de Vries, Chief Product Engineering Officer, EDB.“We are not just creating products; we are crafting future-ready solutions that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. We are steadfast in our commitment to supporting our customers' evolving needs, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to drive Postgres innovation for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads.”

This has been a banner year for EDB, with continued product innovation, key executive appointments, and prestigious industry recognition. The company recently announced the general availability of EDB Postgres Distributed on BigAnimal, an advancement that empowers enterprises to expand their global footprint with the help of best-in-class high availability, enhanced geo-distributed data architectures and simplified maintenance.

Additionally, the company recently announced that it has acquired Splitgraph for data lake and data warehousing capabilities. With this acquisition, EDB strengthens its team and technology to build analytics and AI capabilities.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

