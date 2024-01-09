(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider's research, as the global payment landscape continues to evolve, the QR code payments market is poised to remain at the forefront, driven by ongoing technological advancements and a growing recognition of their transformative potential in reshaping the future of financial transactions. Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The QR Code Payments Market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% between 2023 and 2030, projecting a rise from an estimated USD 9.5 billion in 2022 to USD 33.81 billion by 2030, as per the SNS Insider report. Market Overview QR code payments have emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses conduct transactions. A Quick Response (QR) code is a two-dimensional barcode that stores information, and in the context of payments, it serves as a unique identifier for facilitating swift and secure transactions. The process involves a seamless interaction between the payer's mobile devices, which scans the QR code presented by the payee, initiating the payment transfer. Market Analysis The QR code payments market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by a confluence of factors that collectively contribute to its expanding influence on the global financial landscape. Understanding the key drivers behind this surge provides valuable insights into the dynamics shaping the market's trajectory. One of the primary growth drivers for QR code payments is the continuous evolution of technology. As smartphones become increasingly ubiquitous, the accessibility of QR code scanning capabilities grows, fostering a user-friendly environment for adoption. In an era where cybersecurity is paramount, QR code payments offer a secure and efficient alternative to traditional payment methods. The encryption mechanisms embedded in QR codes, coupled with robust authentication processes, instill confidence among users, driving the widespread acceptance of this payment solution. Get a Sample Report of QR Code Payments Market@ Major Players Listed in this Report are:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Google LLC

UnionPay International Co. Ltd

LINE Pay Corporation

Barclays

Revolut Ltd

Tencent

Square,

Alibaba

Ecentric Payment Systems One97 Communications Limited (Paytm) & Others QR Code Payments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 33.81 Bn CAGR CAGR of 17.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from QR Code Payments Market Study



Within the QR code payments ecosystem, the push payment segment emerges as a dominant force. This segment is characterized by real-time, one-way transactions initiated by the payer. The simplicity and immediacy of push payments contribute significantly to the overall growth of QR code payments, especially in scenarios where prompt settlement is imperative. Another pivotal growth driver is the robust adoption of QR code payments in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Businesses in these segments are increasingly integrating QR code payment options, capitalizing on the seamless transaction experience they offer. The convenience of completing purchases swiftly and securely is reshaping consumer behaviors, driving the ascendancy of QR code payments in the retail landscape.

Recent Developments



In a move to enhance digital payment options in the UAE, CCAvenue has unveiled its cutting-edge QR code payment solutions, providing a seamless and secure transaction experience for businesses and consumers alike. The introduction of QR code payments by CCAvenue offers a convenient alternative for customers in the UAE to make payments using their smartphones. In a collaborative effort to boost digital payments in Nepal and India, Fonepay and NIPL have announced the launch of their innovative QR code payment solution. This strategic partnership aims to address the growing demand for efficient and secure digital transactions, providing a user-friendly platform for consumers and businesses in both countries.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the landscape of digital transactions, QR code payments have emerged as a revolutionary force, reshaping the dynamics of the global QR code payments market. The drivers propelling the widespread adoption of QR code payments are multifaceted. Firstly, the convenience offered by this technology, allowing users to make swift and contactless transactions with a simple scan, has spurred its popularity. Merchants, in turn, find QR code payments appealing due to the ease of implementation and low infrastructure costs compared to traditional point-of-sale systems. Additionally, the increasing smartphone penetration globally acts as a catalyst, as consumers readily embrace the idea of using their mobile devices for secure and efficient payments. However, amidst the surge in QR code payment adoption, there exist certain restraints and challenges that warrant consideration. Security concerns loom large, with the potential for unauthorized access and data breaches posing a threat to user privacy and financial information. As the market expands, standardization and interoperability become critical issues, with various QR code standards in use across different regions and industries.

QR Code Payments Market Segmentation:

By Offering



Solution



Static QR Code

Dynamic QR Code Services

By Transaction Channel



Face-to-Face Remote

By Payment Type



Push Payment Pull Payment

By End User



Restaurant

Retail & E-Commerce

E-Ticket Booking Others

Key Regional Developments

In terms of regional dynamics, the adoption of QR code payments varies across geographies, driven by a combination of cultural, economic, and regulatory factors. Asian markets, particularly China, have witnessed widespread acceptance and integration of QR code payments into everyday transactions, driven by the dominance of mobile payment platforms. In contrast, some Western markets have been more gradual in their adoption due to existing robust card-based payment infrastructures. However, as the benefits of QR code payments become increasingly evident, the momentum is expected to grow globally, with regional nuances shaping the trajectory of this transformative financial technology. Regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences, and the readiness of merchants to embrace this technology all contribute to the unique regional dynamics influencing the QR code payments market.

Impact of Recession on QR Code Payments Market Growth

As disposable incomes shrink and financial uncertainties prevail, consumers are becoming more discerning in their spending habits. The emphasis on value-driven purchases is reshaping the QR code payments market. Users are increasingly seeking cost-effective and efficient payment solutions, making QR codes an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. Governments worldwide are recognizing the role of digital payments, including QR codes, in economic recovery. Initiatives promoting cashless transactions and digital financial inclusion are gaining traction. As a result, the market is receiving a boost from supportive regulatory frameworks and financial incentives, further propelling its growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. QR code Payments Market Segmentation, By Offering

9. QR code Payments Market Segmentation, By Transaction Channel

10. QR code Payments Market Segmentation, By Payment Type

11. QR code Payments Market Segmentation, By End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

