My Arcade® Announces New Atari® Licensed Gaming Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atari® Gamestation Portable

Atari® Mega Player

Atari® Super Player

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon the success of their 2023 Atari® collection, My Arcade® announces their 2024 line of officially licensed Atari® devices. Included is an all-new portable handheld retro video game system, the Gamestation Portable (DGUNL-7065). Additionally, My Arcade launches two new tabletop retro arcades featuring classic wood construction and large vibrant displays: the all-new 17-inch-tall Mega Player (DGUNL-7038) and 15-inch-tall Super Player (DGUNL-7037). Furthermore, My Arcade introduces an upgraded wireless rechargeable Gamestation Joystick (DGUNL-7078) and Gamestation Gamepad (DGUNL-7077) for their popular Atari® Gamestation line.The Atari® Gamestation Portable, Mega Player, Super Player, Gamestation Joystick and Gamestation Gamepad are on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024. The My Arcade® booth is located at: Booth # 16050 LVCC Central Hall.Stay tuned for exciting My Arcade® announcements on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X) and TikTok @MyArcadeRetroAtari® Gamestation PortablePortable handheld retro video game system. Officially licensed, fully playable titles.. 7” High resolution display. Rechargeable battery. Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad. Item number: DGUNL-7065. Available Q4 2024Atari® Mega PlayerTabletop retro arcade. Officially licensed, fully playable titles.. 10.1” High resolution display. Classic wood construction. Mechanical joystick and action button switches. Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad. Item number: DGUNL-7038. Available Q4 2024Atari® Super PlayerTabletop retro arcade. Officially licensed, fully playable titles.. 7” High resolution display. Classic wood construction. Mechanical joystick and action button switches. Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad. Item number: DGUNL-7037. Available Q4 2024Atari® Gamestation JoystickWireless rechargeable controller. 2.4 GHz wireless controller. Integrated paddle. Rechargeable battery. RGB light modes. Item number: DGUNL-7078. Available Q3 2024Atari® Gamestation GamepadWireless rechargeable controller. 2.4 GHz wireless controller. Integrated paddle. Rechargeable battery. RGB light modes. Item number: DGUNL-7077. Available Q3 2024Assets can be found below:. Atari® Gamestation Portable:. Atari® Mega Player:. Atari® Super Player:. Atari® Gamestation Joystick:. Atari® Gamestation Gamepad:About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit:About AtariAtari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at .For media inquiries, contact:Vincent Gallopain...

