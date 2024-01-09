GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON JANUARY 28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Girl Scouts Selling Cookies to Customer at a Cookie Booth (Photo Credit GSUSA)

Cookie lovers throughout Greater LA can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs, powering their experiences in leadership, outdoors, STEAM education, and beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 28, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) will kick off the always highly anticipated 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Program, one of the organization's most iconic activities and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, with classic favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, AdventurefulsTM, and more. By purchasing cookies from local Girl Scouts, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles support them in developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills and help them fund community service projects, travel, and summer camp. Local order taking begins on January 16, and Girl Scouts will have cookies in-hand, be able to deliver pre-made orders, and sell in-person on January 28.Last year, nearly 20,000 Girl Scouts in Greater Los Angeles created their own cookie businesses and sold a total of more than 4.9 million packages, with Thin Mints® and Samoas® continuing to be the most popular varieties. Girl Scouts enlisted support from consumers to donate 213,000+ packages of cookies to nonprofit community partners through the Cookies for the Community program. Additionally, GSGLA cookie entrepreneurs set inspiring goals and, collectively, opted for a portion of their cookie rewards to be a philanthropic donation to Aquarium of the Pacific, in honor of the 2023 cookie program mascot, Coral the Dolphin. The generosity of 2,595 dedicated Girl Scouts resulted in a remarkable contribution of more than $6,200!"Encouraging an interest in entrepreneurship builds curiosity, confidence, and problem-solving skills-qualities that prepare Girl Scouts for civic engagement and academic and career success they can use the rest of their lives," said Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. "When you purchase your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping Girl Scouts learn the skills they need to succeed in life and make the world a better place."This season, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in-person, at cookie "booths" in front of local businesses, and via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct donation or local delivery. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season January 16 – March 10:If you know registered Girl Scouts, reach out to them to find out how they are selling cookies (online, at cookie booths, etc.).o Local order taking begins on January 16, including through Digital Cookie for customers to purchase for girl delivery and donation, and for direct shipment to consumers.o Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in-person on January 28.If you don't know a Girl Scout:o Visit or text COOKIES to 59618* to find cookie booths available in your area. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy .o Beginning February 16, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (en/cookies/find-cookies ) to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door, or to donate cookies to local causes.o From February 9 – March 10, Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies in front of participating public locations around Greater Los Angeles.The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps Girl Scouts develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. Beyond having fun working in a team and practicing their public speaking, Girl Scouts describe the impact cookie proceeds have had on their lives and the community through the Girl Scout Cookie Program:."I funded my Girl Scout Silver Award project through cookie sales, creating STEM resources for teachers and fueling my passion for science," said GirlScout Cadette, Milan.."For this cookie season, my troop and I will be saving money for our upcoming international trip to Tokyo, Japan in 2025. We also plan to use funds to do more community service," shared Girl Scout Senior, Saela.."My troop and I have been able to go to Disney, do pottery throwing, perfume making, glassblowing, bracelet making, self-defense, fencing, archery, axe throwing, needle felting, and even set aside money for trips and our Silver Award, and so much more with proceeds we earned from the Cookie Program," said Girl Scout Senior, Rylie.Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit cookies to learn more about local troops selling outside of Greater Los Angeles.Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at .About Girl Scouts of Greater Los AngelesGirl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves 35,500 girls in partnership with 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEAM, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.To learn more, visit

