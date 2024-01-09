Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films Presents: Put The Guns Down: A World Epidemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films (PCGW) proudly invites you to the private screening of "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic," a powerful research-based documentary series. This impactful event, featuring a collaboration between esteemed music producer and actor Ice T and renowned filmmaker Terry C. Carney Sr., is scheduled for January 27th, 2024, at the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theater.Event Details:Date: January 27th, 2024Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.Location: Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theater, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, California, 90211About the Documentary: Narrated by Ice T, "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" explores the critical issues of gun violence, homicides, suicides, mental health crises, and school shootings, starting from the heart of South Central Los Angeles. The documentary provides an in-depth analysis of how these issues intersect with economic challenges, affecting communities globally.This riveting series features notable appearances from Ice T, Terry C. Carney Sr., Spice 1, Chilly Chill, Kokane, Big LV from Gangsters in Paradise, DJ Quick JR, Alonso Williams, Compton's Most Wanted THA Chill, Lawanda Hawkins, Coach Cornell Ward, and Aqeela Sherrills.Screening and Engagement: The private screening at the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theater is set to be an event of both reflection and action. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions post-screening, fostering a dialogue that aims to propose solutions and inspire change.PCGW extends an invitation to the press, influencers, advocates, and individuals passionate about addressing the urgent issue of gun violence. Your coverage and support are instrumental in elevating the conversation and advocating for impactful change.For press inquiries and to RSVP, please contact Kellyanne Alexander at ....About PCGW: Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films is committed to producing content that challenges, educates, and inspires. Through its focus on critical social issues, PCGW seeks to create films that not only entertain but also drive societal change and stimulate meaningful dialogue.This is more than just a screening; it's a movement. Be there to witness, discuss, and take part in driving change. Your attendance is vital in making a difference. Let's stand together to put the guns down.

