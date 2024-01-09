Kingdom Winds Launches New Dedicated Book Publishing Website To Support New Business Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing Christian Book Publisher Expands to Offer a Full Spectrum Publishing Approach to Help More Authors

- Gary Suess, Kingdom Winds President and Co-FounderGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kingdom Winds is pleased to announce the launch of a new, dedicated website for its book publishing arm. The initial phase of KingdomWindsPublishing targets prospective authors and provides a store to purchase its books.Kingdom Winds began operations in 2018 through Kingdom Winds Publishing. Later that year, the new enterprise launched KingdomWinds -its groundbreaking multimedia digital platform featuring the works of the Kingdom Winds Collective -a formal alliance of Christian creatives and ministries.The new website also aligns with the strategic expansion of the company's book publishing model. After its successful start as a“hybrid” publisher, Kingdom Winds Publishing is broadening to a“full spectrum approach” by adding Traditional and Assisted-Self Publishing options.“We believe that this represents a natural evolution of our mission by allowing us to better meet the needs of and help more authors. It is designed to meet authors wherever they are at-from emerging voices to established authors to best-selling influencers,” commented Gary Suess, Kingdom Winds President and Co-Founder.“Fundamental to the Kingdom Winds mission is helping creatives disperse their God-inspired works more broadly and successfully to reach the intended audience,” added Kingdom Winds Co-Founder Elizabeth Suess.“We can now partner with more authors to bring their books to market in a high-quality way and with superior economics.”Kingdom Winds Publishing is currently accepting new manuscript submissions from both first-time and established authors. And, for a limited time, authors are eligible to receive a bundle of additional services at no cost, including a custom book landing page as well as social media and KingdomWinds promotions.Interested authors can learn more about the Limited Time Offer, the Full Spectrum Model, the process, and much more at KingdomWindsPublishing. They can also find contact forms to get in touch or get started. Elizabeth offered,“We invite authors to check us out and submit a publishing inquiry to be eligible for our limited-time offer. We are seeking manuscripts of all types-non-fiction, fiction, devotionals, children's books, testimonials, bible studies, memoirs, and more that align with Christian values and beliefs.”Plans for future enhancements to the new website include the addition of an author portal as well as wholesale direct pricing for groups, churches, and retailers.“Overall, the dedicated site positions us to further expand features, functions, and strategies to better serve our authors and customers,” commented Gary._____________________________________________________________________________Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase works of the Kingdom Winds Collective-a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, and graphic design. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.###

