Davis Outdoor Construction Wins 2023 Best Of Georgia Award For Outdoor Living Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FLOWERY BRANCH , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Outdoor Construction, a renowned name in Georgia's outdoor living industry, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, celebrating their commitment to creating bespoke backyard experiences. This accolade is a testament to the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction in transforming outdoor spaces across the state.



Established 22 years ago in Flowery Branch, Davis Outdoor Construction began its journey focusing on new construction. Under the visionary leadership of Clay Davis, the company has evolved into a leading specialist in luxurious and functional outdoor living spaces. Davis, who found his calling in outdoor work through a simple irrigation project, now leads a skilled team of 14 professionals, dedicated to making homeowners' outdoor dreams a reality.



The company offers a diverse range of services designed to enhance outdoor living. Known for their expertise in building swimming pools, outdoor kitchens, and fire pits, they also excel in designing elaborate landscaped areas featuring winding pathways, lush gardens, efficient irrigation systems, and retaining walls. This all-encompassing approach enables them to cater to a broad spectrum of client needs, transforming any backyard into a unique oasis.



Their portfolio showcases a variety of projects, from lavish outdoor pool areas equipped with pizza ovens and waterfalls to more modest projects like a dream pool for a new homeowner. Each project is a reflection of their commitment to quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.



The 2023 Best of Georgia Award, driven by customer votes, highlights Davis Outdoor Construction's strong focus on client satisfaction and building lasting relationships. "Our goal is to deliver what our clients have been dreaming of, from the overall landscape to the smallest plant detail," states Clay Davis.



In a rapidly growing industry, with pool construction demand increasing by 600%, Davis Outdoor Construction has flourished, primarily through word-of-mouth referrals and a strong digital presence on platforms like Next Door. This success is a testament to their outstanding service and keen understanding of their clients' desires.



Clay Davis, balancing his professional life with personal time, values moments spent with his family, reflecting the company's ethos of harmonizing work with life's pleasures.



The triumph at the 2023 Best of Georgia Awards marks a significant milestone for Davis Outdoor Construction, showcasing their excellence in outdoor construction and customer service. Their blend of technical expertise and customer-focused approach continues to position them as a leading provider of outdoor living solutions in Georgia.



About Davis Outdoor Construction:

Davis Outdoor Construction specializes in creating bespoke outdoor living spaces. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship, they have become a leading name in outdoor construction across Georgia.



