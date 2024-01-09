Lighthouse Autism Center Partners With South Bend Police And Fire Departments To Provide Autism Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Police and Firefighters in the city of South Bend, Indiana will attend a new training provided by Lighthouse Autism Center in early 2024 to help them better serve individuals with autism during crisis. The training is meant to help emergency responders with techniques for approaching and building rapport, communication, de-escalation and safety. These skills will help first responders to determine what actions to take to better communicate and to help bring an individual with autism to safety. Similar to this training, Lighthouse has provided autism training to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and many other community organizations and healthcare providers!Community Education at Lighthouse Autism CenterLighthouse Autism Center offers a community education program that works with any local community organization or healthcare provider who is looking to better understand how to support and advocate for those with autism. Sessions are led by our highly experienced team of Board Certified Behavior Analyst's (BCBA's) and involve information on the signs and characteristics of autism, and appropriate interactions and de-escalation techniques. These trainings are tailored to specific organizations such as first responders, police departments, medical facilities, libraries, collage healthcare programs, and more. Participants are invited to ask our clinical team about specific situations or questions, and Lighthouse offers a free autism resource kit with each presentation. This kit includes materials that may help individuals on the spectrum meet their sensory needs and aid in communication. This is just one of the ways Lighthouse is pursuing it's mission to“positively impact individuals with autism and those that care for them,” by bringing awareness to autism, educating parents and caregivers on the signs of autism, and giving the communities we serve the tools to foster an environment of inclusivity and acceptance of neurodiversity.Autism Friendly CertificationAs part of Lighthouse's commitment to community education, Lighthouse is also in the final stages of designing an Autism Friendly Certification program for local organizations looking to train their teams on skills and techniques for interacting with and supporting individuals with autism. This program will be free to community organizations and will include both online training modules as well as live training sessions with clinical team members.To request an Autism Training, submit a form here:ABA and Speech Therapy at Lighthouse Autism CenterABA Therapy principles have been applied since the early 1960s to both children and adults with various developmental diagnosis. Since then, there has been an evolution and improvement in the therapy techniques used in ABA, however, the core teaching of ABA has stayed the same. ABA is scientifically validated, and data driven and consistently shows the best outcomes for children with autism.At Lighthouse Autism Center, we offer the highest quality ABA and speech therapy in a beautiful, play-based environment. With an innovative speech therapy model called Lighthouse Fusion®, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. Each child's progress can be seen in smiles and laughter, because we know children learn best when they're having fun.

