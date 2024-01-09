BOSTON MUSIC LEGENDS TO CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF THE CUT LIVE WITH WILLIE ALEXANDER's BIRTHDAY BASH SAT JAN 13

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boston Music Legends come together for opening of state of the art multi-purpose venue in Gloucester, MA

L-R back row: Tom Clark, Randi Millman, Samantha Goddess, Tony Goddess, Angela Curcuru, Justin Plumadore L-R - front row: Lisa Clark, Liam Anastasia-Murphy, Sylvia Cunha, Sam Kaufman, Travis Siewers Credit: Monica Banks

With 2 viewing levels, The Cut Live provides an intimate concert experience for all

The Cut in Gloucester MA is the Newest Entertainment Venue on Boston's North Shore

- The CutGLOUCESTER, MA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Who's Who of Boston area musicians will take the stage on Saturday, January 13th to celebrate Cape Ann's own rock and roll icon, Willie Alexander's birthday and officially open The Cut Live, Gloucester's newest entertainment spot. Entry for this very special event is limited, only available night of show at the doors, and subject to availability.The Cut, named for the bridge that spans the short narrow channel between Gloucester's Outer Harbor and the Annisquam River, is a multi-purpose entertainment venue and restaurant at 177 Main Street in downtown Gloucester, MA, is a 22,000 square foot facility, featuring a flexible concert space (500 general admission, 300 seated), a restaurant (capacity 180) and rehearsal and recording studios.Restored into a dynamic mixed-use concert hall with more than 6,000 square feet of space, the building's industrial past is highlighted by the venue's original exposed brick walls, natural light coming from the south facing, harbor view windows, and original tin ceiling. The hall offers two viewing levels; a large open area in front of the stage and a raised surrounding area, providing audiences with an intimate concert experience from both levels.According to Tom Clark, the Concert & Event Manager whose resume includes overseeing construction of the House of Blues clubs and Motown Cafes,“Our goal was simple - built by musicians, for the community. We believe there has been a demand for The Cut for quite a while. On behalf of our entire team, we are proud to create a stage for well-known national music performers, local bands, and regional acts of all genres of music.”“Willie and The Lost opened the Boston Tea Party- one of the most celebrated venues not just in Boston, but across the country, 57 years ago this month,” continued Clark.“It's an honor to have Willie and so many of his remarkable colleagues christening The Cut on his birthday. We're confident that the good vibes from that night in 1967 will infuse this room and we're looking forward to many, many great nights to come.”Among the special musical guests on the line-up are The Boom Boom Band; David Robinson of The Modern Lovers; Mission of (Burnham) with Hugo Burnham of Gang of Four; Rick Berlin, the Persistence of Memory Orchestra, John Felice of The Real Kids, Reddy Teddy, Jon Macey of Foxpass, Classic Ruins, The Neighborhoods, Oedipus, Kenne Highland, The Darlings, Randy Black, Senior Moment featuring members of The Upper Crust and The Bags, Jen D'Angora of the Shang Hi Los, Andrea Gillis, 3rian King of What Time is it Mr. Fox, Dave Sag's Party featuring The Goddesses, The Boyfriends, and other surprise performances.“Gloucester is a city with a long-distinguished history for the arts and a thriving music scene. We have created a unique destination that will celebrate our community with great music, food, and drink,” said Director of Operations Travis Siewers.“From a menu that is as inviting as it is affordable, to a multi-purpose venue that will showcase music, comedy, film and host private events and weddings.”The restaurant opened in November, 2023 serving dinners daily from 4:30pm–10pm, offering the finest seasonal gastropub fare on the North Shore, along with a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including draught and bottled beers, hard kombucha, fine wines, curated cocktails and innovative mocktails. In addition, an all-day menu from an order and go window (like a food truck without wheels) is open 11:30am–10pm, 7 days a week.The performance schedule at The Cut Live gets in full swing in January with The Brother Brothers January 16th; Safety January 19th (SOLD OUT), Captain Jack and The Strangers January 26th (SOLD OUT), and Vapors of Morphine January 27rh.Other shows on sale now include A Band of Killers w/Wood and Bone February 2nd, Void Union with Dave Hillyard and Mile 2 February 8th, Mardi Gras Party with Jambalaya Horns and Henri Smith Feb 10th, Club d'Elf February 16, Sunny War & Chris Pierce February 22nd; Shemekia Copland March 16th, Soul Rebel Project CD Release with Double Tiger March 23rd, and Coco Montoya April 21st.The Cut is located at 177 Main Street, in Gloucester, MA. For tickets and information, visit thecutlive .###

