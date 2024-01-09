Geothermal Manufacturers And Dealers Use Geothermal-As-A-Service To Sell More Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Geothermal-as-a-Service to remove the CapEx and Debt barrier.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) Geothermal HVAC is a very efficient HVAC system using the stored thermal energy of the earth from the sun. But the total cost of geothermal including the drilling of the wells has created a large CapEx and Debt barrier for companies to adopt it. Businesses don't invest the company's capital in saving energy.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“Most businesses want to use their capital to grow their company. So when they look at a new HVAC system they tend to choose a less efficient systems so their capital is available to expand the company. But by utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite's Energy Infrastructure Fund provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee for heating and cooling. By removing the CapEx barrier means more businesses can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company to grow and expand. Which means more geothermal systems can be sold and installed.”Fritz Kreiss added,” With Geothermal-as-a-Service is just like the electric utility model. The utility supplies the capital to build the power plant, operate and maintain the system and simply charges a monthly service fee. Onsite does the same only we do it at your site so instead of selling a CapEx piece of equipment, the geothermal dealer can provide it as a Service to their client.”Onsite works nationwide through its Energy Service Contractor Network.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

