On Ram Temple Inauguration Day Bengal Lop Will Be Busy In State With Twin Outreach Programmes

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) As the focus of the entire country on January 22 will be on the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, will be busy in his own state with his twin mass outreach programmes.

According to him, the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to party workers is to offer prayers to Lord Rama on that day instead of crowding Ayodhya and going by that suggestion he has also decided to restrict his activities to West Bengal.

As per the tentative schedule, Adhikari will first participate in a mass outreach programme in his constituency of Nandi Gram in East Midnapore district.

Next, he will reach Kolkata and participate in a function at a popular Ram Temple at Jorasanko in North Kolkata, where there will be a mega prayer programme to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

After that, Adhikari will be participating in a rally organised to create awareness about the Ram Temple's inauguration.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has directed its elected party legislators to stay at their respective constituencies on January 22 and organise mass outreach programmes.

“While we are appealing to our party workers in West Bengal to abide by the Prime Minister's directive to avoid crowding at Ayodhya temple on the inauguration, they are advised to start going there from January 26 onwards,” a state committee member of the BJP said.

As per the plan so far, the Leader of the Opposition accompanied by some party legislators, will lead a team of party workers to Ayodhya after January 26.

