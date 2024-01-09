               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Logs New Presidential Contenders


1/9/2024 9:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered four more presidential candidates, Trend reports.

The candidacies of Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front of Azerbaijan Party), and Fuad Aliyev, whose self-nomination had already been approved, were recorded.

Thence, Azerbaijan now has seven registered presidential candidates.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

