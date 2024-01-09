Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Logs New Presidential Contenders

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered four more
presidential candidates, Trend reports.
The candidacies of Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party),
Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev
(the United Popular Front of Azerbaijan Party), and Fuad Aliyev,
whose self-nomination had already been approved, were recorded.
Thence, Azerbaijan now has seven registered presidential
candidates.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
