Azerbaijan Restores Work Of Employment Centers In Liberated Territories


1/9/2024 9:15:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The restoration of the activities of employment centers in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has already started, the Chairman of the Board of the country's State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023 and tasks for 2024, Trend reports.

“Contacts were established with more than 250 employers operating in the liberated territories, and up to 70 of them were provided with support in meeting the need for personnel,” he explained.

Abbasbayli noted that in 2023, 109 vacancies were presented by 16 employers in Fuzuli city, and 200 vacancies in the city of Lachin.

