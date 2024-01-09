Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Blessing Biennium Cooperation Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. Türkiye's
Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister,
Zheenbek Kulubaev, signed a Cooperation Program for 2024–2026,
Trend reports.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this
program outlines further advancements in collaborative efforts to
strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation.
The document was signed during Türkiye's FM visit to Kyrgyzstan.
During this visit, the FM's of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discussed the
current status and prospects for further enhancing bilateral
relations between the two countries.
Moreover, in Bishkek, the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic
Planning Group between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye took place. As a
result of this meeting, a joint statement was adopted.
During the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to cooperate
in boosting the bilateral trade levels between Kyrgyzstan and
Türkiye, including through the establishment of a bilateral
Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund.
As part of the visit, meetings between Hakan Fidan and the
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as with the
Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek
Shakiev, are scheduled.
