SBU Nabs Blogger For Publishing Video Of Russian Drone Attack

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a "blogger" who published a video of a Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi on January 5, 2024.

That's according to the press service of the Khmelnytskyi City Council , Ukrinform reports.

"The SBU exposed a 'blogger' who uploaded a video of an attack by enemy drones on Khmelnytskyi on January 5," the statement reads.

The city council noted that the suspect filmed Russian drones flying over the residential areas of the city and posted the video in real time, revealing the area in question, on a local Telegram channel. After a few minutes, the video was picked up by Russian platforms.

The city council emphasized a strict ban on posting photos or videos showing the consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes and air defense capabilities in action. The publication equates to spotting enemy fire, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two Shahed-type one-way attack drones, including one over Khmelnytskyi region.