Another German Defense Firm Building Maintenance Center In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's defense company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft is building an armored vehicle repair center in Ukraine.

Bundestag lawmaker Markus Faber announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"In the west of Ukraine, FFG - Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft - is building a maintenance center for armored vehicles that require repair, for example (tanks - ed.) Leopard 1, which it supplied," wrote a politician from the Free Democratic Party.

According to the legislator, this means a huge increase in efficiency for Ukraine, since in the future there will no longer be a need for costly and time-consuming transportation of damaged hardware abroad while the military will be able to train its mechanics directly on the spot.

Russia seeks to deplete Ukraine's Patriot missile stocks - media

Faber visited the site of the future center, claiming that "German taxpayers' money is being utilized wisely." The liberal deputy thanked FFG Ukraine for its understanding and meaningful work.

It is worth noting that Faber consistently advocates boosting military aid to Ukraine. Recently, he wrote on X that Germany should hand over Taurus missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to curb the aggressor's offensive capabilities. He recalled that since the middle of last year, UK's StormShadow missiles have been helping the nation under Putin's attack. "Since the middle of last year, someone in the chancellor's office has been unable to find a stamp for export authorization – to do the same as the British and French did."

Another group oftanks brought to Poland for repair from Ukraine

"The return of the invasion troops home is the basis of peace. Ukrainians can motivate the invaders to return home only through military pressure. Taurus helped create that pressure. Let's speak with Putin in a language he understands," the deputy wrote.

As reported, another major German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall also plans to set up its own industrial facilities in Ukraine.