Drones Attack Oil Depot, Industrial Facility In Russia's Orel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil depot run by Orelnefteprodukt in the Russian regional center of Orel.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

The local governor said two UAVs hit the facility, adding that the fire was“promptly contained.”

A plume of smoke can be seen in the photos posted on social media.

Three people were reportedly injured.

Telegram channel Shot reported two explosions. According to the platform, in addition to the oil depot, an Orelenergo facility also came under attack.

As Ukrinform reported late December, Russia reported a drone attack targeting Rostov region.