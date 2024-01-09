Keystone Technologies And Sublimation Health Forge A New Era In Cloud-Based Patient Care

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) EUREKA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Keystone Technologies , a leading provider of electronic healthcare records (EHR) cloud services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sublimation Health , a trailblazer in healthcare IT modernization and the migration of Epic and other clinical systems to the public cloud. Noteworthy as AWS Advanced Consulting Partners, both companies come together in this significant cloud-based collaboration to advance patient care .

As the healthcare industry embraces the cloud, AWS and their partner community are delivering healthcare IT transformation that leads to better patient outcomes, according to Jason Singer, Director of Global Public Sector Cloud at Ingram Micro . With the varied needs and disparate IT systems and platforms of healthcare providers, the importance of the right partnerships is paramount. "We at Ingram Micro are well positioned to make connections that lead to strategic partnerships. The partnership between Keystone Technologies and Sublimation Heath prioritizes patient care and delivers seamless access to vital information to caregivers through AWS Epic cloud-based solutions."

With a track record spanning two decades of successful implementations, Keystone Technologies is well-prepared to excel in optimizing clinical EHR s for the cloud. The execution is more than a lift-and-shift, clinical EHR are optimized to run in a cloud environment, taking advantage of elastic computing to manage dynamic workloads, promoting fiscal responsibility in the process. "Keystone delivers standardized EHR data rapidly and efficiently, ensuring seamless continuity of care for healthcare providers, both online and offline. Our partnership with Sublimation Health is geared towards aiding healthcare organizations in migrating their entire digital healthcare ecosystems, creating a comprehensive, and secure platform on AWS," states Eric Humes, CEO of Keystone Technologies.

Sublimation Health engineers a seamless integration of Epic and third-party application on AWS, leading the evolution towards a secure and user-friendly digital healthcare ecosystem. CEO Jeremy Marut emphasizes their visionary approach, creating the first on-premises Epic and healthcare IT ecosystem in the public cloud. This innovation enhances scalability, achieves significant cost savings for clients , and raises the standard of patient care. AWS, recognized among the early adopters in the Epic community, provides crucial scalability for Epic conversions, particularly benefiting larger organizations.

Healthcare organizations' decision to move to the public cloud are prompted by various goals, including strengthening security, increasing operational flexibility, and reducing staffing requirements. Recent statistics underscore the severe financial impact of ransomware, with costs reaching $8,662 per minute and an average ransom demand of $1.5 million. Keystone Technologies and Sublimation Health, drawing on their extensive experience in public hyperscale cloud conversions, offer a robust defense against cybersecurity challenges in healthcare.

The transition to cloud production environments not only streamlines the healthcare system's access to secure data but also significantly enhances the patient's experience. Health systems clients that modernize their ecosystem using cloud technologies gain the freedom to save lives rather than hard drives providing a frictionless and culturally competent care environment. These cloud-first environments save approximately $3 million USD on average.

Quotes from Key Leaders:

Jason Singer, Director of Global Public Sector Cloud at Ingram Micro: "We are well positioned to make connections that lead to strategic partnerships. The partnership between Keystone Technologies and Sublimation Heath prioritizes patient care and delivers seamless access to vital information to caregivers through AWS EPIC cloud-based solutions."

Eric Humes, CEO Keystone Technologies: "Keystone Technologies is proud to be at the forefront of this revolutionary partnership. Our expertise in EHR data solutions, combined with AWS capabilities, will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of digital healthcare."

Jeremy Marut, CEO Sublimation Health: "Our visionary approach led to the creation of the first zero on-premises Epic and healthcare IT ecosystem in the public cloud, empowering clients to significantly enhance scalability, agility and security while realizing substantial cost savings, ultimately elevating the standard of patient care."

About Keystone Technologies:

Missouri-based Keystone Technologies is an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner with an AWS Healthcare Specialist certification. With decades of expertise, we specialize in comprehensive data solutions, catering to both extensive data conversions and smaller acquisitions. Our services cater to a diverse range of clients, including large hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and private practice physician groups. Committed to advancing patient care, Keystone Technologies offers a suite of innovative technology solutions and services, encompassing strategic consulting, data conversion services, HIPAA-compliant cloud services, EHR hosting, legacy data archival, and more. Learn more at .

About Sublimation Health:

Sublimation Health offers cloud and infrastructure expertise for healthcare modernization. We help leading hospitals and health systems architect, migrate, and manage critical applications in the cloud, delivering savings, security, and scalability in the process. For more information,

Sources:

://

For media inquiries, contact:

Jody Jepson, Marketing Director

[email protected]

520.664.4594

SOURCE: Keystone Technologies