U.S. Hunger Hosting Inaugural MLK Day Of Service Million Meal Pack

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / U.S. Hunger, in collaboration with the Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' MLK Initiative and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's MLK Commission, is proud to announce the inaugural MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack. This event marks the beginning of an annual tradition, bringing together volunteers, sponsors and the community in the spirit of service and unity.

EVENT DETAILS

Date : Monday, January 15, 2024

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Press Conference at 11:45 a.m. in Room W221E

Location : Orange County Convention Center | West Concourse D1

9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

This year, we are honored to have the support of our esteemed sponsors:

FREEDOM

● The Kroger Co. Foundation

DIGNITY

● Clear Channel Outdoor

UNITY

● Orlando Health

● JPMorgan Chase & Co.

● BKS Partners

● Sodexo Live!

These sponsors, along with 13 PEACE sponsors, exemplify a commitment to community well-being, aligning with the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Their generous contributions will provide a total of 1,000,000 nutritious meals for local families facing food insecurity. Additionally, $20,000 in scholarships will be awarded through the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools for students focused on careers in service and technology.

Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger, expressed gratitude for the generous support and enthusiasm surrounding the event. "We are incredibly thankful for the support of our sponsors and the anticipated participation of volunteers," said Whitted. "The MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack embodies the spirit of unity and service, bringing Dr. King's dream to life in a tangible and impactful way."

"Kroger is thrilled to collaborate with U.S. Hunger, the Orlando Mayor's MLK Commission and the Orange County Mayor's MLK Initiative to help increase food access to those who need it most," said Ben Hamilton, vice president of eCommerce supply chain and logistics for Kroger Fulfillment. "At Kroger, we strive to reflect the communities we serve and foster a culture that empowers everyone to be true to themselves. This event thoughtfully combines the celebration of Dr. King and addresses food insecurity which perfectly aligns with our commitment to feed the human spirit."

Get Involved: The success of the MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack relies on the power of community engagement. You've never experienced community service like this: roll up your sleeves, bring your dancing shoes and register for a shift today! Simply visit our volunteer registration page: .

U.S. Hunger is a 501(c)(3) that has activated more than 1,000,000 volunteers to distribute over 160 million meals across the globe. They address hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families.

Contact Information

Sarah Aranguibel

Chief of Staff

[email protected]

407-794-9326

SOURCE: U.S. Hunger

