Epomaker Launches A Cutting-Edge Designed Product - Dynatab 75X - At The Beginning Of 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Epomaker is thrilled to announce the release of its latest masterpiece, the DynaTab 75X for Ultimate Productivity and Gaming.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Combining sleek design with top-notch functionality, the Epomaker DynaTab 75X compact mechanical keyboard is set to redefine the user experience for professionals and gamers alike.





Compact 75% Desk-saving Layout

The Epomaker DynaTab 75X boasts an array of features that cater to the diverse needs of keyboard enthusiasts. The compact 75% layout strikes a perfect balance between space efficiency and functionality, offering a seamless typing experience without compromising on key functionality. The keyboard is equipped with customizable RGB backlighting, allowing users to personalize their setup and create an immersive gaming or work environment.

Gasket Structure with a dot matrix screen constructed by 540 RGB color dot matrix LEDs

One of the standout features of the DynaTab 75X is that it is a groundbreaking mechanical keyboard that ingeniously incorporates a gasket structure with 540 RGB color dot matrix LEDs. Its dot-matrix screen can simultaneously display every key when typing on the keyboard. Compared to traditional tray, top, or bottom mounts, the gasket-mount structure has long been known as the most popular structure in mechanical keyboards for its bouncy typing feeling. The DynaTab 75X is equipped with its hot-swappable key switches, providing users the flexibility to customize their typing experience without the need for soldering. The button beside the dot-matrix screen is functioned as an RGB controller, unlike other mechanical keyboards that require several shortcuts to toggle the RGB.

Multi-device Synchronization & Ultimate Sound Profile

Navigating through tasks is made more convenient with the inclusion of dedicated arrow keys and a compact layout, making the DynaTab 75X a versatile choice for professionals who require efficient workflows. The keyboard is compatible with different operating systems, ensuring a seamless experience across various platforms. For mechanical keyboards, the sound profile plays a pivotal role. Epomaker ensures the DynaTab 75x excels in this aspect by equipping it with PORON Foam and an IXPE switch sheet to absorb the hollow sound and minimize the key stress to ensure the switch's durability. Moreover, the gasket structure with PC positioning plate and Silicon plugs ensures a soft and rebound typing feeling. The keyboard incorporates a slow-rebound sound-absorbing foam as the bottom foam to further enhance stability and the sound profile.

Epomaker takes pride in delivering high-quality, durable products, and the DynaTab 75X is no exception. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this mechanical keyboard is built to withstand rigorous daily use, whether in a professional office setting or an intense gaming session. The DynaTab 75X will debut at CES Media Day and the CES official Exhibition in the following days. Also, the DynaTab 75X will be kicked off at Kickstarter. Make sure to follow Epomaker's website and stay tuned.

