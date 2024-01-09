Momentum Acquires Horizon Telecom, A Leading International Managed Voice And Network Provider

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Transaction Accelerates Momentum's Strategy to Expand its Global Voice and Managed Network Footprint

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today announced the successful close of its acquisition of Horizon Telecom, a Netherlands-based global next-gen managed service provider. This acquisition reinforces Momentum's commitment to providing comprehensive global solutions and further establishes its position as a leader in the communications industry.

The addition of Horizon enhances Momentum's modern workplace portfolio of services, enabling global businesses to thrive by providing a robust customer migration process for enterprise voice, Microsoft Teams, SD-WAN and managed network solutions. The addition of Horizon Telecom provides PSTN replacement services in 72 countries and number availability in 150+ countries, enabling a true global voice offering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Horizon Telecom into the Momentum family. This acquisition is a significant milestone for us as it not only expands our global reach while enhancing our capabilities to provide unparalleled services to our customers," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum. "Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide."

Horizon Telecom marks Momentum's seventh acquisition and serves as a strategic European entrance and foothold, providing a robust platform for expanded international capabilities. The acquisition fortifies Momentum's presence in the European market and reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class communication solutions on a global scale.

"We are happy to join forces with Momentum to enhance our global outreach and better serve customers. Our commitment to customer happiness, embodied by Horizon Telecom's vibrant team, remains steadfast. This exciting journey will accelerate our growth in Europe, driven by shared values and a customer-centric ethos", said Melvin Jellesma, CEO and Founder of Horizon Telecom. "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Horizon Telecom, enabling us to combine our global expertise and innovation with Momentum, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications on a global scale," said Bert Kamper, CTO and Founder of Horizon Telecom.

Jellesma and Kamper will remain on with the combined company to lead the European organization. Horizon will maintain its well-known brand and operate as Horizon Telecom.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Momentum:

We unleash human momentum with collaboration, connectivity, and communications technology. All business is human - and when custom technology empowers human ingenuity, people and companies thrive. High-performing teams do more, achieve more, and win more. Companies become agile, efficient, and resilient. Our team takes pride in making technology easy and cost-effective. We love what we do - and it shows in the way we partner with you, from our first conversation to ongoing post-install support. Working with over 30,000 customer locations in 65+ countries, we deliver straightforward, secure, and scalable global managed services and advanced collaboration and communications solutions. Together let's build your human momentum. More at gomomentum

About Horizon Telecom:

Horizon Telecom is an international independent next-generation telecom-as-a-service provider. Established in 2014, Horizon Telecom operates globally in a carrier-neutral manner and currently orchestrates the mission-critical digital infrastructure of over 200 clients, 24/7 At Horizon Telecom, customers have the autonomy to select from smart and globally available solutions for communication, connectivity, security, and related professional services. Customers at Horizon Telecom can choose from the offerings of over 1,400 partners with whom the company collaborates globally. Customers get 1 contact, 1 contract, 1 SLA (Service Level Agreement), 1 invoice, regardless of the collaborating parties, and the company supports clients in their own language. Horizon Telecom is exceptionally committed to a customer-centric approach. With an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 51, the company significantly outperforms competitors within the sector. Horizon Telecom features its own Network Operating Centre (NOC), a distinctive Global Voice Platform, and an advanced Global Control Portal for clients.

