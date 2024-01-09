Equivant Launches A New, More User-Friendly Website For Court Clients And Prospects

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / equivant is excited to announce the launch of a new, more user-friendly website with improved search, easier navigation, and updated content.

equivant logo

The new website includes updated product information, a form to share blog topic ideas, an improved search to find things more efficiently, and a cleaner overall look. To explore the new site, visit equivant-court .

About equivant:

equivant delivers innovative solutions to simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. Over a span of four decades, equivant's deep domain knowledge and modern technologies developed by expert practitioners have supported more than 350+ justice agency customers in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit equivant-court .

Contact Information

Brendan Hughes

Director, Marketing, equivant

[email protected]

(800) 406-4333

SOURCE: equivant

View the original press release on newswire.